On his 29th birthday, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl joined Gene Principe on Sportsnet to talk about his three-point night, including his overtime-winning goal, in a thrilling game against the Detroit Red Wings. Despite his stellar performance, Draisaitl focused on the next game rather than celebrating his big day.

Here’s what he had to say and what it could mean for the Oilers as they move forward this season.

The Oilers’ Slow Start But Strong Finish Against Detroit

When Principe asked Draisaitl how the Oilers managed to pull off a win, Draisaitl admitted that Edmonton had a sluggish start. The Oilers fell behind early, with Detroit controlling the game in the first period. However, Draisaitl noted that the team’s effort level picked up as they found their rhythm. He gave credit to his teammates for rallying after the slow start.

Draisaitl’s game-winning goal in overtime was set up by an impressive pass from defenseman Mattias Ekholm, a play Draisaitl called “amazing.” He praised Ekholm’s skill and vision, which allowed him to find the opening he needed to score the puck for the win. In his humble style, Draisaitl downplayed his role, suggesting it was one of those nights where things just fell into place.

Draisaitl Works to Prepare for the Oilers’ Next Game

When asked if he had any birthday plans after his big game, Draisaitl responded: “Get ready for tomorrow.” Even with a cupcake from Principe for each point he scored on the night, Draisaitl was more interested in the Oilers’ upcoming game than his milestone. This response underscores his commitment to the team and hints at the high focus the Oilers are putting into their season.

Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers celebrated his birthday with a three-point night against the Red Wings

Draisaitl’s choice to focus on preparing for the next game rather than celebrating suggests a mindset oriented around bigger goals—perhaps a deep playoff run or a shot at the Stanley Cup. His performance, dedication, and leadership set an example for his teammates and showed fans that he’s ready to do whatever it takes to bring success to Edmonton.

