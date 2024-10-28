Connor McDavid Injured In First Shift vs. Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid was injured on Monday night during his first shift against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Going down awkwardly on what likely should have been a penalty, McDavid finished his shift, but skated off the ice and down the tunnel. He didn’t return, and at the 16-minute mark of the first it was revealed he would not return.

McDavid took the ice for the opening faceoff, was tripped and his shift lasted just 37 seconds. Video of the fall shows what appears to be McDavid’s left foot being jammed into the boards. He was laboring after skating around and realized something wasn’t right. What many thought might have been an equipment issue turned out to be much worse than that.

Connor McDavid (lower body) will not return for the #Oilers tonight. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 28, 2024

While it’s too soon to know how bad the issue is, this is not good news for the Edmonton Oilers, who are playing the second of a back-to-back and coming off of two wins. At this point, all that is known is that it’s a lower body issue, believed to be his left foot.

The Oilers struggled in the first period, quickly going down 3-0. They’ll be forced to battle back without their best player. The shots on goal favored the Oilers after the first, but the Blue Jackets had control over the game, killing off two power plays to end the first.

Connor McDavid injured vs Blue Jackets

McDavid has 10 points in nine games for the Oilers this season. They are struggling to start the season with a 4-4-1 record. Without McDavid, the Oilers will be hard-pressed to push forward as Stanley Cup favorites. The hope is that this is just a minor issue and the Oilers are taking things cautiously.

