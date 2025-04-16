NHL News
Penguins’ D-Man Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery
Defenseman Kris Letang of the Penguins underwent successful surgery to fix a small hole in his heart. He’s out 4-6 weeks.
According to a statement by the Pittsburgh Penguins organization on Wednesday, defenseman Kris Letang underwent successful surgery. President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced that Letang had successfully closed a patent foramen ovale (PFO; small hole in the heart). According to UPMC, everyone has this hole before birth, but for most people, the hole closes at birth or shortly after.
The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.
The procedure was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by interventional cardiologist Dr. Conrad Smith. At age 37, a less invasive, high-success procedure seemed preferred over other options. His career has been marked by incredible resilience, battling through three concussions, two strokes, a broken foot and hand, neck surgery for a herniated disc, and heart surgery.
Despite these significant health setbacks and numerous other injuries, Letang has played in 1,161 NHL games.
Letang Still a Big Piece of the Penguins’ Puzzle
Letang scored 9 goals and 30 points in 74 games this season for the Penguins. However, the team’s failure to make the playoffs was another disappointment. Given Pittsburgh’s struggles in recent seasons, there has been trade talk and uncertainty surrounding his future. However, Letang is signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $6.1 million. He has a full no-movement clause in his deal, and he’s not looking to go anywhere.
