Boston Bruins
Bruins’ CEO Hints at Future of Management, Big Summer Moves
The Boston Bruins will have a busy summer but it won’t include making changes to the front office as Sweeney and Neely likely both stay.
It appears GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely will both be sticking around with the Boston Bruins. Following a statement issued by Bruins’ CEO Charlie Jacobs, the hint is that both are already working on righting the ship in Boston, where the team had a disappointing season and finished outside of the playoffs.
A message from #NHLBruins CEO Charlie Jacobs: pic.twitter.com/26mKSGPp7G— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2025
Jacobs addressed fans on Wednesday, admitting that he hears the reaction from the fans and that this was a disappointing season. He said accountability is higher than ever, but did not address the futures of Sweeney or Neely, saying only, “It’s clear that we have a lot of work to do and that work is already underway.” He added that the hockey operations team is already prepping for the NHL Draft and that the team will use free agency as a way to improve the roster.
Change Is Not Surprising, Despite Failure by Bruins
NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted on social media a couple of days before Jacobs’s statement, “Sources say no changes are expected in the Bruins front office. Both Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have been in lockstep, hard at work on the next iteration of the club.” That was the first real hint that nothing big was coming.
Joe Haggerty added: “This tracks with everything I have heard. Don Sweeney is entering the last year of his current contract next season. Personally, I think he deserves a crack at righting the Bruins’ ship after making some very shrewd deals to amass assets at the NHL trade deadline.”
The Bruins seem to feel the same way. Sweeney will get this coming season to fix something that is clearly broken. If he can’t, all bets are off for next summer.
Next: Connor McDavid on Injuries to Oilers: “Not Everything as it Seems”
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 54 seconds ago
Bruins’ CEO Hints at Future of Management, Big Summer Moves
The Boston Bruins will have a busy summer but it won't include making changes...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Penguins’ D-Man Kris Letang Undergoes Successful Surgery
Defenseman Kris Letang of the Penguins underwent successful surgery to fix a small hole...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Jets Sign Alex Iafallo to Three-Year Contract Extension
Veteran winger Alex Iafallo inks a three-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets, a solid...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Win Atlantic Division, Battle of Ontario Now Set
The Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Ottawa Senators in Round 1 of the...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 13 hours ago
Wild Clinch Playoff Spot as Marc-Andre Fleury Steals Show in OT
Marc-Andre Fleury took the net in OT for the Minnesota Wild in what was...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Connor McDavid on Injuries to Oilers: “Not Everything as it Seems”
Connor McDavid talked about the aura surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and injuries, saying not...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Ivan Demidov Shines in Debut, But Canadiens Fall to Blackhawks
Ivan Demidov dazzled in his NHL debut but the Canadiens' failed to clinch a...
-
Could Untimely Injuries for the Oilers Affect a McDavid Extension?
With injuries and as the Edmonton Oilers enter the playoffs as potential underdogs, does...
-
Evander Kane Ready, But Ekholm to Miss First Round for Oilers
Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round of the playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers,...
-
NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Jets
NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: Oilers and Canadiens will debut prospects, Canucks and Willander,...