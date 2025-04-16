Bruins’ CEO Hints at Future of Management, Big Summer Moves

It appears GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely will both be sticking around with the Boston Bruins. Following a statement issued by Bruins’ CEO Charlie Jacobs, the hint is that both are already working on righting the ship in Boston, where the team had a disappointing season and finished outside of the playoffs.

Jacobs addressed fans on Wednesday, admitting that he hears the reaction from the fans and that this was a disappointing season. He said accountability is higher than ever, but did not address the futures of Sweeney or Neely, saying only, “It’s clear that we have a lot of work to do and that work is already underway.” He added that the hockey operations team is already prepping for the NHL Draft and that the team will use free agency as a way to improve the roster.

Change Is Not Surprising, Despite Failure by Bruins

NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted on social media a couple of days before Jacobs’s statement, “Sources say no changes are expected in the Bruins front office. Both Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have been in lockstep, hard at work on the next iteration of the club.” That was the first real hint that nothing big was coming.

Joe Haggerty added: “This tracks with everything I have heard. Don Sweeney is entering the last year of his current contract next season. Personally, I think he deserves a crack at righting the Bruins’ ship after making some very shrewd deals to amass assets at the NHL trade deadline.”

The Bruins seem to feel the same way. Sweeney will get this coming season to fix something that is clearly broken. If he can’t, all bets are off for next summer.

