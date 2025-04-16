NHL News
Jets Sign Alex Iafallo to Three-Year Contract Extension
Veteran winger Alex Iafallo inks a three-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets, a solid keep for the Presidents’ Trophy winners.
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Alex Iafallo, announcing a three-year contract extension on Wednesday morning. The deal, which has an average annual value of $3.67 million, will take effect starting in the 2025-26 season.
FALLO HIM FOR 3️⃣ MORE YEARS ? pic.twitter.com/uW4xgFaNfb— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 16, 2025
Iafallo, 31, posted 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and 15 penalty minutes while appearing in 81 games this season. He ranks third on the team with a plus-21 rating and is currently riding a four-game point streak.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Kings in 2017 after playing at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Iafallo has carved out a solid NHL career. Over 583 games with Los Angeles and Winnipeg, he has tallied 262 points (111 goals, 151 assists) and 101 penalty minutes. He’s also contributed 10 points in 21 career playoff games.
Iafallo is a Big Keep for the Jets
That Winnipeg was able to lock him up to a few more seasons is a good get for the Jets. And, considering the rising salary cap, this number is more than fair.
Known for his two-way play and versatility, Iafallo has become a reliable middle-six option for Winnipeg and a key piece of their forward group.
Next: Maple Leafs Win Atlantic Division, Battle of Ontario Now Set
