The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Win Over Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs closed out their four-game homestand with an impressive 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That gave them three wins out of four. In this post, I’ll break down the Good, Bad, and Ugly aspects of the game.

The Good (Stolarz, Nylander, Tanev)

The Maple Leafs took control of the game in the second period. They scored three goals in six shots to chase Andrei Vasilevskiy from the net. Tampa replaced him with Jonas Johansson, but Toronto added another goal to extend their lead to 5-1. The team outscored Tampa 4-0 in the second period and shut them down during a critical 5-on-3 penalty kill. Anthony Stolarz stood tall with incredible goaltending and defensive play from the team, especially during that stretch.

Anthony Stolarz was the game’s star, making highlight-reel saves. This included a spectacular behind-the-back move to rob Jake Guentzel of a sure goal on the 5-on-3. Stolarz improved his record to 3-2 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA.

William Nylander led the offensive charge with two goals and an assist, while Mitch Marner chipped in two assists. After six games, both players have seven points each, one more than Max Domi and two more than Auston Matthews. Nylander’s two goals bring his total to five in six games. Matthew Knies, Max Pacioretty, and Matthews also found the back of the net.

On defense, Chris Tanev was a force, blocking seven shots. The most common phrases heard when the puck was in the Toronto zone were “Save Stolarz” and “Block Tanev.” Tanev leads the NHL with 22 blocked shots over six games.

Another notable player was Pontus Holmberg. He looked much more comfortable playing on the fourth line with David Kämpf and Steven Lorentz. He was solid compared to his recent struggles on the third line last night. Meanwhile, Pacioretty’s addition to the third line made an immediate impact. He solidifying what looks like an optimal lineup for the Leafs moving forward.

Max Pacioretty was among the good for the Maple Leafs vs the Lightning

This win was crucial for the Maple Leafs. They avoided dropping to 3-3 and tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Instead, they improved to 4-2, sitting one point behind the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.

The Bad (Benoit, McCabe, Holmberg Disallowed Goal, Prime Video Coverage)

The first Tampa goal initially seemed like bad luck. Anthony Stolarz stopped Nick Paul on a breakaway, but Simon Benoit slid into the Toronto net, knocking the puck in. On further reflection, the goal was set up by poor defensive play from Benoit and Jake McCabe. Both players allowed Paul to get behind them.

Another bad moment came when Pontus Holmberg was robbed of an empty-net goal after the referees disallowed it due to a glove pass. Replays showed that Steven Lorentz knocked the puck down legally, but the play could not be reviewed with a coach’s challenge. Perhaps disallowed goals should be reviewable in the future.

The last “bad” wasn’t game-related but rather about the Prime Video broadcast. Prime Video has exclusive rights to Monday night NHL games, but its coverage had limitations. There was no option to record, download, pause, or replay the game, making it frustrating for fans hoping for more control over how they watch. Hopefully, Prime Video will address these issues as the season progresses.

The Ugly (Ekman-Larsson Penalty)

The only truly ugly moment of the game came in the third period when Oliver Ekman-Larsson was penalized for a reverse hit. Jake Guentzel skated towards Ekman-Larsson, who had his back to the incoming player. Ekman-Larsson stepped back to protect the puck, and Guentzel fell hard on the ice. Somehow, the referee called it interference, leaving many fans scratching their heads.

This moment highlighted just how solid Ekman-Larsson is as a player. In recent games, opponents have tried to check him twice, only to bounce right off. Despite the penalty, it was another example of OEL’s physicality and puck protection abilities.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs head to Columbus for the second of back-to-back games, likely giving Joseph Woll his first start of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if head coach Craig Berube keeps the same lineup that worked against Tampa Bay or opts to rest some players.

In conclusion, the Maple Leafs’ win over Tampa was marked by stellar goaltending, standout offensive performances, and rock-solid defense. However, some defensive lapses and questionable officiating decisions added drama to an otherwise dominant performance. As Toronto continues its season, consistency and depth will be the key.

