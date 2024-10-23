Justin Schultz, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has officially left the NHL after signing a contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland. According to Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic, Schultz was seeking a unique opportunity late in his career and found it with HC Lugano, where he will play for the remainder of the season. The hockey club has also confirmed the signing.
Details of the “unique opportunity” were not disclosed, but the fact he’s left what appeared to be options in the NHL on the table is telling.
Was this about guaranteed ice time? Was he offered a certain level of money no other NHL team was willing to match? Could he only get a tryout in the NHL and teams declined to commit to a one-year contract?
All of those things are possible, but leaving the NHL at his age and moving onto a new chapter likely means he’s not coming back.
The 34-year-old defenseman appeared in 70 games during the 2023-24 NHL season, posting seven goals, 26 points, and 68 blocks while averaging 16:28 of ice time per game. Throughout his 12-season career, Schultz played for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and most recently, the Seattle Kraken.
Originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Schultz opted not to sign with them and later joined the Edmonton Oilers after a competitive bidding process among NHL teams during his college free agency.
Schultz Had a Great Run In The NHL
Schultz’s most notable achievements came during his time with the Penguins, where he played a crucial role in their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. In the 2017 playoffs, Schultz filled in for injured star defenseman Kris Letang, scoring two game-winning goals and showing he was more than just an offensively gifted defenseman. He could be a two-way defender, and the depth he offered was critical to their wins.
His best statistical season came in 2016-17, when he recorded 12 goals and 51 points in 78 games.
With 324 points in 745 career NHL games, Schultz will now look to continue his career in Switzerland’s National League (NL), with HC Lugano General Manager Hnat Domenichelli confident that Schultz’s experience will help the team in the second half of the season.
If he ever returns to the NHL, that remains to be seen.
