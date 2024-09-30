Patrik Laine at Canadiens Practice, Coach on Worst Part of Injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine made an unexpected appearance at practice this week, showing up on crutches to support his teammates. While it was encouraging to see him at the rink, his presence also served as evidence he could be out for some time. Fans are certainly disappointed, and head coach Martin St. Louis talked about that with the media on Monday.
Laine, who is wearing a hinged knee brace on his left leg, will be sidelined for some time. But, the struggles with this injury won’t just be physical for Laine. There’s a mental component to this as well that has Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis extremely disappointed. He explained that the injury stings a bit more due to the positive strides Laine was making with the team.
“The number one job we had to do with Patty was make him excited to come to the rink. And he was,” St-Louis said. “I think it hurts a little more because I felt like he was excited to come to the rink.”
St-Louis spoke highly of Laine’s impact so far in camp and pre-season, saying his excitement to be part of the group made the team feel more like a home. It was something St. Louis said he was proud that the team was starting to build. It was the ideal environment for Laine, who struggled last season with personal and mental well-being issues.
No Injury Timeline for Laine’s Return to the Canadiens
For the Canadiens, these types of injuries are far too common. And, while they sting for every player who goes through them, for Laine, the timing is awful. He was just getting back to a good place and was excited for a fresh start with a new team.
While there is no confirmed timeline for Laine’s return, his absence is clearly felt both on and off the ice.
The Canadiens hope to have their star forward back as soon as possible, but for now, they’ll have to adjust without him and he’ll have to find peace and enjoyment for the game and for being a Canadiens player without playing any games.
