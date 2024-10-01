Canadiens’ Laine and Reinbacher Injuries Reportedly “Very Long Term”

The Montreal Canadiens received devastating news on Monday regarding star forward Patrik Laine and top prospect David Reinbacher. While the team hasn’t made an official announcement regarding either’s injury timeline, reports are surfacing that it looks bleak for both players. President Jeff Gorton said on The Sick Podcast, “I would hope in the next few days we’d have some more information. It’s a little too early to come out with what’s going on”
What it sounds like insiders are expecting for the announcement is that both players are out several months.
Laine, who suffered a knee injury after colliding with Cedric Pare in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, has been reportedly diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL. According to some reports, the 25-year-old could be sidelined for the entire season—a blow similar to what the team experienced last year with Kirby Dach’s season-ending injury.
At the very least, Tony Marinaro reports Laine and Reinbacher will be out for a “very serious” and that both will be out “very long-term.” When questioned by fans about speculating on injuries, he said he wasn’t speculating, but wouldn’t reveal his sources.
Steve Kouleas also dropped a bomb when it came to injury updates. He noted that Laine is going to be out “for at least the rest of the 2024 calendar year.” While some fans took him to task because the injury seems to be one that will obviously keep Laine out a three months, others were pleased to know that it might not be more than that. Still, nothing was confirmed.
This Laine and Reinbacher News Is a Loss for the Montreal Canadiens
Laine’s absence was noticeable at practice as he watched his teammates from the bench, left knee braced and crutches by his side. He seemed in good spirits, but his injury didn’t look like it was something short-term.
Reinbacher, who also suffered a significant knee injury, is projected to be out long-term as well. Puck Pedia noted that as a player on a two-way deal with no NHL experience last season, Reinbacher’s injury carries a $0 cap hit for the Canadiens while he’s sidelined.
What the Canadiens will do to replace either in the lineup has yet to be determined. “Everything is possible,” head coach Martin St. Louis said.
Next: Swayman Mess: Podcaster Playfully Teases Bruins-Senators Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
McDavid “Itching” for Oilers to Make Major Pre-Season Change
Connor McDavid is itching for the Edmonton Oilers to put the full roster in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
Swayman’s Agent Calls Out Bruins, Refutes $64M Offer
Jeremy Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, has called out the Boston Bruins for lying about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List
Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard are finally being recognized among the elite of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Darnell Nurse Has Message Amid Injury Concerns, Preseason Absence
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse had a message for people worried he's missing pre-season...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers Release F Mike Hoffman From PTO
After four points in four games, the Edmonton Oilers have released Mike Hoffman from...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Swayman Turns Down $64 Million Contract Offer From the Bruins
Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely hints RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman has turned down...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?
Is it getting to the point in Boston where the Bruins might actually have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Who Will Lead Team Canada? The Crosby and McDavid Question
As the 4 Nation Face-Off quickly approaches, Team Canada is placed into a sticky...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers’ Tortorella Reveals Development Plan for Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov has put the NHL on notice with his impressive scoring touch. Flyers'...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision
Patrik Laine left Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs after...