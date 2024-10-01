Canadiens’ Laine and Reinbacher Injuries Reportedly “Very Long Term”

The Montreal Canadiens received devastating news on Monday regarding star forward Patrik Laine and top prospect David Reinbacher. While the team hasn’t made an official announcement regarding either’s injury timeline, reports are surfacing that it looks bleak for both players. President Jeff Gorton said on The Sick Podcast, “I would hope in the next few days we’d have some more information. It’s a little too early to come out with what’s going on”

What it sounds like insiders are expecting for the announcement is that both players are out several months.

Laine, who suffered a knee injury after colliding with Cedric Pare in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, has been reportedly diagnosed with a torn ACL and MCL. According to some reports, the 25-year-old could be sidelined for the entire season—a blow similar to what the team experienced last year with Kirby Dach’s season-ending injury.

At the very least, Tony Marinaro reports Laine and Reinbacher will be out for a “very serious” and that both will be out “very long-term.” When questioned by fans about speculating on injuries, he said he wasn’t speculating, but wouldn’t reveal his sources.

On me dit que les blessures au genoux de Patrik Laine et David Reinbacher sont sérieuses. Les deux seront absents pendant une très longue période. On attend la confirmation des @CanadiensMTL



Both knee injuries to Laine & Reinbacher are very serious. Both out very longterm. — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 30, 2024

Steve Kouleas also dropped a bomb when it came to injury updates. He noted that Laine is going to be out “for at least the rest of the 2024 calendar year.” While some fans took him to task because the injury seems to be one that will obviously keep Laine out a three months, others were pleased to know that it might not be more than that. Still, nothing was confirmed.

As per sources…. Just discussing

On @SiriusXMNHL the powerPlay@CanadiensMTL Patrick Laine

Is out for at least the rest of 2024 calendar ???? year ….



Steve Kouleas (@stevekouleas) September 30, 2024

This Laine and Reinbacher News Is a Loss for the Montreal Canadiens

Laine’s absence was noticeable at practice as he watched his teammates from the bench, left knee braced and crutches by his side. He seemed in good spirits, but his injury didn’t look like it was something short-term.

Patrik Laine’s injury for the Canadiens said to be long-term

Reinbacher, who also suffered a significant knee injury, is projected to be out long-term as well. Puck Pedia noted that as a player on a two-way deal with no NHL experience last season, Reinbacher’s injury carries a $0 cap hit for the Canadiens while he’s sidelined.

What the Canadiens will do to replace either in the lineup has yet to be determined. “Everything is possible,” head coach Martin St. Louis said.

