Maple Leafs Eyeing Long-Term Deal for Rising Star Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies has quickly become a critical part of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ future, and the team may already be looking to lock him up long-term. According to Elliotte Friedman, there’s talk that the Leafs are exploring a long-term extension for Knies, who made a strong impression during his rookie campaign and is now being seen as a leader on the team.
“I’m wondering if they’re going to sign him,” Friedman speculated on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts. “Knies is on the precipice of being a really long-term, important piece of the Maple Leafs. There have been some rumors of them having conversations about it.”
Knies, who was given the “A” during a recent preseason game, has the potential to become a leader on and off the ice for Toronto. The fact that he was entrusted with a letter, even in an exhibition game, speaks volumes about how highly the organization views him.
The Maple Leafs Have a Big Decision to Make With Knies
For the Leafs, securing Knies to a long-term deal sooner rather than later would be a smart move. As Friedman noted, “With cornerstone young players, the price never goes down.”
What that might look like isn’t clear and this 2024-25 season may be a good indicator for where his next contract goes. While an eight-year deal at around $5 million annually has been floated, it’s unlikely Knies will agree to that number with the salary cap expected to rise significantly in the coming seasons.
A shorter three-to-four-year bridge deal could make more sense for the 21-year-old. At least, that might be what his agent pitches. If Knies signs a contract in the range of $4.5 to $5 million per season, he could re-enter negotiations at age 29-30, when he’d be in line for a much bigger payday. With the cap projected to increase by $3 million per season, Knies could aim for an eight-year extension worth $8 to $9 million per season down the road.
Another factor the Leafs must consider is Knies’ offer sheet eligibility. If the two sides can’t agree on a reasonable extension (there is no indication this is even an issue), other NHL teams could see an opportunity to pry him away from Toronto with a lucrative offer sheet, putting the cap-strapped Leafs in a difficult position.
The Maple Leafs might need to make a bet on Knies before he explodes offensively. If they already see him as a leader on the team and they know he’s a big part of their future, investing in him now may pay off down the road.
