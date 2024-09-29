Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 over the Montreal Canadiens. Two standout performances led the team from two youngsters. Nick Robertson was the offensive star, and goalie Dennis Hildeby provided the last line of defense to help secure the win for the visiting Maple Leafs.
The Maple Key Highlights of the Game
Robertson was the clear offensive star of the game, scoring both of Toronto’s goals. His strong gameplay, including three shots on goal, showed off his ability to capitalize on scoring chances, making him noticeable throughout the game. Robertson continues to build a case for a permanent spot on the Leafs’ roster.
Hildeby was rock-solid in goal, stopping 26 of 27 shots for an impressive 0.963 save percentage. His steady presence helped the Maple Leafs hold onto their lead, particularly during the Canadiens’ third-period push. He won’t see action in the NHL unless something goes really wrong with the two Maple Leafs starters, but he looks like he will fill the net soon enough for this franchise.
Toronto’s Play Throughout the Game
The Maple Leafs took an early lead, scoring in the first period. Despite being outshot 27-22, they held on defensively, with Hildeby backstopping a determined defensive effort. Robertson’s scoring ability proved to be the difference in a game where offense was hard to come by for both teams.
The Maple Leafs showed resilience and a solid defensive commitment, helping them secure a tight win despite a late surge from the Canadiens. New head coach Craig Berube seems to have the team playing “systematic” hockey. They are buying into the coaching staff’s defensive schemas, and it’s working.
Considering Nick Robertson’s Chances to Make the Maple Leafs Roster
Robertson has done everything he can to make the Maple Leafs’ roster. Whether it’s his relentless work ethic, high motor, or a knack for creating offense, he’s consistently noticeable every time he’s on the ice. In preseason action, Robertson has been a standout, scoring almost every goal in back-to-back games and showing flashes of brilliance on both special teams.
Even in Game 3, where he accidentally pushed William Nylander to the ice, Robertson’s play has been more about his positives than mistakes. His ability to pressure the puck, steal it from opponents, and make things happen offensively has been evident throughout camp.
Robertson’s contributions on the penalty kill and power play show his versatility. His hustle and heart are unquestionable, and he’s proven he can lead by example, helping his young, soon-to-be AHL’er teammates get the edge over more experienced competition. He’s developing a stronger two-way game, working harder on the defensive end to complement his offensive talent.
If Robertson Hasn’t Made the Maple Leafs, What More Must He Do?
So, what more does Robertson need to do to make the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster? His attitude and performance are top-notch. Yet, who knows? It seems he’s still battling for a spot. With Toronto’s depth on the wings, it might be a matter of roster logistics, but Robertson has made his case.
Whether or not he’s made the team yet, it’s hard to imagine him not being a key contributor for the Maple Leafs sooner rather than later. Or is he on his way to a team where he’ll be more of a go-to scorer?
It would be sad for his fans; maybe it’s better for him!
