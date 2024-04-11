Patrick Kane’s Future With Red Wings Remains Unclear

As the NHL season heads towards its conclusion and the Detroit Red Wings battle to stay in the playoff mix, speculation swirls around the future of Patrick Kane with the organization. Kane’s performance on the ice has been a bright spot for Detroit, tallying an impressive 44 points in 46 games. He recently reached the 20-goal mark during a year there would be questions about his effectiveness given his off-season surgery. He says he feels good, but he’s also not given any indication of what lies beyond this season.

The Red Wings are teetering on the edge of the wild card race and Kane’s decision to re-sign may hinge on their playoff prospects. He wanted a chance to win this year. If it turns out he won’t be a part of playoff hockey, he may want to explore his options.

While Kane has expressed satisfaction with his current situation in Detroit and he’s been thankful for his run with the organization, recent comments suggest he’s open to testing the market in free agency. Ansar Khan of MLIVE.com suggests that the Red Wings are keen to avoid Kane taking offers before he hits unrestricted free agency on July 1st. However, Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff noted Kane’s ambiguity about his future with the team.

The consensus among analysts suggests that offering Kane a competitive two or three-year contract could sway his decision in favor of remaining a Red Wing. It’s not clear what he’ll ask for, but somewhere in the range of $5 or $6 million per season might get it done. That’s not necessarily an easy decision for Detroit to make.

Is Kane Someone the Red Wings Should Continue to Invest In?

General Manager Steve Yzerman faces the challenge of competing against other interested teams in the quest to retain Kane’s services. The terms of the potential contract, including duration and salary, will likely play a crucial role in Kane’s decision-making process. Whether the Red Wings want to spend what it might take when they have younger prospects coming up through the system remains to be seen.

As the regular season winds down, fans are hopeful that Kane’s recent heroics are something they get to see for the next couple of seasons. However, many of those same fans aren’t interested in overspending on the veteran.

