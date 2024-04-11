Oilers Pick Up Statement Win Over Golden Knights Without McDavid

In a solid effort without the team’s best player, the Edmonton Oilers picked up a 5-1 statement win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Oilers were without Connor McDavid, so they played some low-event hockey, showcasing their well-rounded game and depth with standout performances from key players like Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Ryan McLeod, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Cody Ceci picked up Edmonton’s first goal. Mattias Ekholm followed it up with a huge slap shot from the faceoff dot, Zach Hyman channeled his inner Ryan Smyth, and Leon Draisaitl picked up a power play goal. Even Holloway scored in his return to the NHL. It was a dominant win over a team that had the Oilers’ number last season in the playoffs.

The Vegas squad was missing a couple of key names but they appeared a far cry from the formidable force that had knocked Edmonton out of the playoffs in previous seasons. Goaltender Adin Hill struggled for the Golden Knights and Edmonton capitalized on their opportunities while limiting Vegas to just 18 shots.

The victory sets the stage for a potential playoff series showdown. That said, making the playoffs is no guarantee for Vegas who holds onto the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Oilers Are Showing Something Special Even Without McDavid

Under the guidance of coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers have proven to be a formidable force at home, boasting an impressive 26-4-2 record. Their confidence and offensive depth have been on full display, outscoring opponents by a significant margin of 142-77. With just one point needed, or a favorable outcome in the Kings’ game, the Oilers are on the cusp of officially clinching home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Oilers win without McDavid

Looking ahead, the Oilers are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, who currently hold a slim lead in the Pacific Division standings. As anticipation builds for the Saturday night showdown, all eyes will be on superstar Connor McDavid, who is on the verge of joining hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Mario Lemieux in the elite 100-assist club for a single season. Will he get back into the lineup? Or, will he take more time and rest? If the Oilers can win without him, it might be best to give him as much time as he needs to feel 100%.

As the Oilers’ quest for playoff glory intensifies, Friday’s clash against the Arizona Coyotes could make for another statement game.

