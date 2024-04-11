Jakob Silfverberg Retiring From the NHL at End of Season

Anaheim Ducks veteran forward Jakob Silfverberg has announced that he will retire at the end of this season from the NHL. Silfverberg has played 12 seasons in the NHL, one with the Ottawa Senators and the rest with the Ducks. A solid career, the 33-year-old has seen his production drop in recent seasons. He has seven goals and 19 points in 78 games with the Ducks this season.

The Ducks wrote in a social media thank you: “A special player and humble leader in our locker room and community throughout his 11 seasons in Anaheim. Congratulations on a great career, Silfvy!”

Silfverberg commented on the decision to retire as well. He noted:

“It’s been an honor and privilege to play in the National Hockey League. I want to thank the Samueli family for being who they are, gracious, community-minded owners that support their team while making a significant impact in our community. Obviously, I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, all the trainers and staff that have helped me along the way. Most importantly, thank you to my family who have supported me as I lived out a dream.”

Silfverberg thanks the fans in both Anaheim and Ottawa where he played in his NHL career. He noted, “To spend 11 years in Orange County playing for the Ducks is something I will cherish every day, thanks in large part to all of you.”

Silfverberg has appeared in 817 career NHL games with Anaheim (2013-present) and Ottawa (2012-13), posing 168 goals and 373 points. There is no statement of whether he’ll return to Sweden or continue playing hockey outside of the NHL.

