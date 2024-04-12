Dylan Holloway Makes Case for Oilers’ Roster Spot Next Season

Dylan Holloway played in his 33rd game with the Edmonton Oilers this season. The Calgary native scored his fourth goal of the season during the Oilers’ statement win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. He helped fill some big shoes in the absence of Oilers captain Connor McDavid and played a vital role in the Oilers win. It’s just one game, but with his elevated play, will Holloway find himself a secure roster spot next season?
With 74 NHL games under his belt, Holloway continues to develop into an exciting prospect. The now-22-year-old was drafted 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, making his NHL debut two years later, in June 2022. Remarkably, Holloway’s debut was in Game 4 of the Western Conference final against the Colorado Avalanche. Unfortunately, Edmonton would lose the game and series that day. He scored his first NHL goal on November 26th, 2022. Additionally, he recorded his first multi-point game on January 17, 2023, against the Seattle Kraken.
The Oilers are hoping Holloway continues to make an impact and that he’s finally ready to secure a spot in the lineup.
Dylan Holloway’s AHL Development
Holloway has spent plenty of time in the AHL developing for the Bakersfield Condors. He’s arguably too good for that league. In just 18 games played in Bakersfield this season, Holloway has recorded 10 goals and six assists, combining for 16 points. Furthermore, he has the second highest point per game ratio on Bakersfield with a .89 ratio. His defensive game is noticeable, with only nine giveaways. With a whopping 18 takeaways, Holloway finds himself in the top ten for takeaway/giveaway ratio.
Overall, Holloway has significantly developed this season. Once more, placing his name in talks of a permanent roster spot on the Oilers. When given the ice time, Holloway plays NHL-level hockey, oftentimes fueled with tenacity and drive. Simply put, it’s only a matter of time before he is a constant on the Oilers’ roster.
