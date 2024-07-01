Patrick Kane Re-Signs with Red Wings on a 1-Year Deal

Patrick Kane has re-signed with the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year deal. The news was first broken by The Post’s Larry Brooks and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun. It was later confirmed on Sunday evening by the Red Wings. Kane will make $4 million on a one-year extension, with an additional $2.5 million available as bonuses. This follows his previous one-year, $2.75 million contract signed in November 2023.
Elliotte Friedman reported the specifics of Kane’s contract bonuses. “Per sources: $4M base $1.5M at 10 games $250k at 60 games $500k if they make playoffs $250k for 60 points AND playoffs. Total is $6.5M.”
Kane, now 35, boasts an illustrious career highlighted by three Stanley Cup victories with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2010-2015. Despite undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, which only two other players have returned from, Kane continues to perform at a high level. In his first season with the Red Wings, he nearly maintained a point-per-game pace, scoring 20 goals and adding 27 assists in 50 games.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff recently reported a growing likelihood of Kane’s extension with Detroit. The Red Wings were still working on getting Kane signed but also noted that the Montreal Canadiens were prepared to pursue Kane if he became a free agent. There were also reports weeks earlier that the New York Rangers might have interest in Kane as well. However, with negotiations progressing smoothly, it appears Kane will extend his tenure in Detroit.
Kane’s impact on the Red Wings was significant during his initial season. He was far more productive than many thought he’d be. Because the Red Wings are in pursuit of a playoff spot — they narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023-24 by losing the tiebreaker for the Eastern Conference wild card to the Washington Capitals in the final game of the regular season — Kane’s return can help them get into the postseason. If the Red Wings can also add Steven Stamkos (they are rumored), the team could make big strides.
Kane Still Has a Lot to Offer the Red Wings
Kane’s impressive career includes 1,284 points, placing him 38th on the all-time NHL scoring list, and 471 goals in 1,230 career games across stints with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Red Wings. His experience and skill set make him a valuable asset as Detroit eyes a successful season ahead.
Tav
June 30, 2024 at 9:02 pm
1Y deal. Did not see that coming. He could have gotten more term. Guess he likes it there.