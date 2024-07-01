Tampa Bay Lightning Ink Long-Term Deal with Jake Guentzel

Less than 24 hours after acquiring his rights from the Carolina Hurricanes, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly agreed to terms on a long-term contract with star forward Jake Guentzel. According to sources and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Guentzel has agreed to terms with the Lightning. Other reports note he has informed his inner circle that he’ll be signing with the team.

Details of the contract are yet to be fully disclosed, with Tampa managing other moving parts, and further information is expected to be released Monday as free agency opens. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports:

“Still not finalized, but all signs point to Tampa getting Jake Guentzel signed to a 7-year deal. I would expect an announcement sometime tomorrow before the market opens. The Bolts weren’t going to trade for his rights without feeling good about their chances to get him signed.”

Biggest Free Agent Off the Market?

Guentzel, who spent almost eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, established himself as a reliable point-per-game player. He scores wherever he goes and he may have been the highest-paid free agent in this summer’s free agency. He was traded to the Hurricanes at this season’s trade deadline and delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 25 points with a +16 rating in 17 regular-season games and adding nine points in 11 playoff appearances. This after multiple 30-plus point seasons with the Penguins.

Jake Guentzel signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning

This acquisition is a significant move for the Lightning, who have completely pivoted this summer. They walked away from Steven Stamkos and have attempted to stay competitive while getting younger. Guentzel’s consistent scoring ability and playoff experience make him a valuable addition to the team. Tampa Bay’s management appears confident in securing Guentzel long-term, even if they appear ready to pay him an incredible amount of money.

An official announcement is anticipated before the market opens tomorrow, marking a new chapter for Guentzel and the Lightning as they prepare for the upcoming NHL season.

