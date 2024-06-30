Revisiting Ken Holland’s Tenure with the Oilers: A Mixed Legacy

As Ken Holland‘s contract with the Edmonton Oilers comes to an end, the team officially said goodbye on Sunday. He spent five seasons with the team and the organization made multiple playoff appearances, going all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this season. It’s an opportune moment to reflect on his five-year tenure as General Manager.

Holland’s time with the Oilers has been marked by both praise and criticism, leaving a legacy that is both celebrated and contested.

As we reach the end of his tenure as #Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations, we thank Ken Holland for his contributions to the team over the past five seasons.



Under Ken's leadership, we had the second-best points % in the conference & five straight playoff appearances. pic.twitter.com/V8ms2L9xQP — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 30, 2024

The Case for Holland’s Success

Supporters of Ken Holland argue that he brought much-needed stability to an Oilers franchise that had been floundering before his arrival. Under his leadership, the team consistently made the playoffs, a significant achievement in the competitive landscape of the NHL. Holland’s ability to add key players to the lineup was instrumental in the team’s success.

Notable acquisitions include:

Zach Hyman: Signing Hyman in free agency was a masterstroke. His grit and skill made him an integral part of the Oilers’ forward group. He’s gotten better every season and become a top-tier goalscorer. He may have one of the best contracts in the NHL.

Mattias Ekholm: The trade for Ekholm bolstered the Oilers’ defense, providing a reliable and experienced presence on the blue line. He was an out-of-the-blue trade after the Oilers chose not to push harder for Erik Karlsson.

Tyson Barrie: Initially a solid acquisition, Barrie was a great power-play quarterback. He was an offensive threat and Holland’s subsequent trade of Barrie to trust Evan Bouchard paid off handsomely.

Brett Kulak and Warren Foegele: These acquisitions added depth and versatility to the roster. Foegele became a strong depth forward and Ethan Bear (who he was traded for) has struggled to keep an NHL job. Kulak has been a solid depth defenseman on a great value contract.

Evander Kane: Despite the controversy, Kane’s signing brought significant on-ice contributions. At first, bringing him in was critiqued by fans. It turned out to be a great deal. The extension hasn’t quite panned out as well, even though there’s still value in this player when healthy.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard: Securing solid goaltending options was crucial, with Skinner showing great promise. He’s a legitimate starter on a friendly contract.

Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown: Both players contributed effectively, with Brown finding his stride late in the season.

The Case Against Holland

Critics of Holland point out several missteps that have overshadowed his positive moves. They argue that he inherited a strong core from his predecessor and failed to fully capitalize on it, leaving the team in a precarious financial situation with limited futures.

Ken Holland Oilers trade deadline

Cap Management: The Oilers are in “cap hell,” with significant financial commitments and expiring contracts for key players like Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. They also have to sign Evan Bouchard soon and his explosion this season will be costly.

Questionable Extensions: The extensions for players like Zack Kassian and Darnell Nurse have been heavily criticized for their long-term impact on the team’s salary cap flexibility.

Failed Acquisitions: The Duncan Keith trade was good, but not getting the Chicago Blackhawks to retain salary was not. The disastrous signing of Jack Campbell, which is about to end in a buyout, was a significant blunder.

A Balanced Perspective

While Holland was far from perfect, his tenure cannot be solely defined by his failures. He inherited a challenging situation from the previous regime and managed to offload what many considered an untradeable deal with Milan Lucic. He also cut loose some other players who weren’t performing and added players critical to the recent run. The team is undeniably in a better position than when he took over, consistently competing in the playoffs and showing signs of improvement.

Ken Holland’s tenure as GM of the Edmonton Oilers is a mixed legacy of highs and lows. His ability to bring stability and make key acquisitions is commendable, but his tenure is also marred by financial missteps and a lack of deep playoff success in most years but the 2023-24 season.

As the Oilers bid farewell to Holland and look forward to new leadership, fans and analysts will continue to debate his impact on the franchise. The hope is that the new GM can build on Holland’s foundation while steering clear of his pitfalls, pushing the Oilers closer to their ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup.

