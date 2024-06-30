Canadiens Expected to Make Free Agent Pitch for Patrick Kane

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Montreal Canadiens are a team that could make a play for veteran forward Patrick Kane if Kane chooses not to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. As much as the Canadiens sound like a surprise destination, Seravalli said, “You never know” when it comes to teams who come out of nowhere and make a move to sign a player in free agency.
He writes:
While it’s believed the Red Wings and Kane found some traction on Sunday, sources indicate the Montréal Canadiens are one of the teams preparing a pitch for P. Kane on Monday should he navigate free agency on Monday for the second time in one year. Kane, now 35 and eligible to sign a bonus-laden 35-plus contract for the first time in his career, registered 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games after a lengthy recovery from hip resurfacing surgery.
The Canadiens are looking for offense and to take the next step as an organization. Their goal is to compete for a playoff spot. Adding someone like Kane who was scoring at a 77-point pace could improve his numbers with a full season and 100 percent health.
Would Kane Consider the Canadiens?
Seravalli adds, that the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Buffalo Sabres are expected to pursue Kane. He then argues that the key questions for Montréal include whether Kane would play in Canada, his interest in playing for Martin St. Louis, and if he’d join a rebuilding team like the Canadiens.
Unless the Canadiens intend to make other moves, it would be hard to see Kane viewing the team as a legitimate option. At the same time, if they want to add multiple pieces and are open to offering term, nothing is impossible.
