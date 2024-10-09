Panthers Sign Carter Verhaeghe to 8-Year, $56 Million Extension

The Florida Panthers have secured a key piece of their future, announcing that Carter Verhaeghe has signed an eight-year, $56 million contract extension following the team’s season-opening win. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $7 million, keeps Verhaeghe with the defending Stanley Cup champions and comes as a welcome surprise to fans.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli notes, “A whopping $48 million of the deal comes in signing bonus, making his base salary $1 million per season. Big commitment from Cats.” Elliotte Friedman also reports there are six seasons with a no-move clause. “The clock on that starts now (can be added if a player is eligible) and lasts the first five years of the new contract.”
“I’m so proud to be able to wear the Panther logo for a long time,” Verhaeghe said after the announcement. He has emerged as a crucial offensive weapon for Florida, particularly during their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. In 24 playoff games, he posted 11 goals and 21 points, including three game-winning goals.
“Carter is one of our most trusted players. South Florida has watched him evolve into one of the NHL’s most elite goal scorers while also being a relentless forechecker,” said GM Bill Zito. “He is an integral part of our team now and into the future, and we are thrilled to see him remain a part of our core group.”
Verhaeghe, 29, recorded 72 points (34-38-72) in 76 games during the 2023-24 season, setting career highs in assists (38), power-play goals (8), and game-winners (7). It marked his third season with 20+ even-strength goals.
With the contract now secured, the focus shifts to another standout forward entering a contract year: Sam Bennett. Friedman believes that the Panthers will get that done.
