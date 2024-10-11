Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators after a hard collision with Tim Stützle. Fans and teammates are hoping the veteran forward is OK, but he couldn’t put weight on his leg, the first indication that this might be something serious. The hope is that he’s not badly injured.
Head coach Paul Maurice offered no update on Barkov after the game. “He’s going to get looked at here tonight and probably tomorrow as well.”
The incident occurred during a race for the puck following Brady Tkachuk’s dump-in, where Barkov’s stick broke at the blue line. As he and Stützle approached the boards, and Stützle was working hard to get the puck in the net, they collided, sending both crashing feet-first into the boards. Barkov took the worst of it.
You can see the video below:
Barkov stayed down on the ice and needed assistance to leave the game. The collision happened as Stützle sealed the Senators’ win with an empty-net goal, but attention quickly shifted to Barkov’s health. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted Stützle’s impressive effort in clinching the win but emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Barkov’s condition: “We await word on Barkov…who needed help off the ice after going in feet-first. Hopefully, not serious.”
For Panthers fans, this feels like a harsh blow, especially for a player like Barkov who consistently puts everything into his game. As one of the league’s top two-way players, his potential absence could significantly impact the team moving forward. All eyes are now on updates regarding Barkov’s status, as the Panthers hope for the best.
