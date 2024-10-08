Key Strengths & Problems of the Oilers’ Defense

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season, the team’s defense remains a hot topic of discussion. While the Oilers boast some of the league’s top talent upfront with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the blue line is a more polarizing subject. Some models, including the one created by The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn, rate the Oilers’ defensive group highly, but NHL executives and coaches aren’t as confident.
Here’s a breakdown of where Edmonton’s defense stands and what might be in store for them as they chase a Stanley Cup.
Key Strengths and Weaknesses of the Oilers Defense
On the Strength Side: Team is Led by the Ekholm-Bouchard Pairing
The clear, bright spot for the Oilers is the top pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. Together, they’ve been one of the most dominant defensive pairings in the NHL, even without lining up with Connor McDavid. In nearly 500 minutes of five-on-five play without No. 97, this pairing has controlled 58% of shot attempts and 61% of actual goals. These elite numbers speak volumes about their ability to shut down opposing offenses while contributing offensively.
Ekholm’s steady, veteran presence, combined with Bouchard’s offensive upside and strong puck-moving skills, gives the Oilers a reliable top pair to compete with the best in the league. A team cannot often claim to have two bona fide No. 1 defensemen, but Edmonton can confidently make that claim.
On the Weakness Side: There Are Depth Concerns on the Oilers’ Right Side
Beyond the top pairing, however, the picture is less clear. The second-pair right defense spot is a question mark. Ty Emberson, who is currently slotted in to play alongside Darnell Nurse, has only 30 career NHL games under his belt. While his underlying numbers in that small sample size have been promising, it remains to be seen if he can handle a more significant role throughout an entire season.
Darnell Nurse, meanwhile, is a bit of a wild card. He’s shown he can be a reliable top-four defenseman during the regular season. Still, his play has notably dipped during the playoffs, leading to concerns about whether he can be counted on in high-pressure situations.
On the Strength Side: The Oilers’ Third Pairing Offers Stability
The third pairing of Brett Kulak and Troy Stecher offers stability. Kulak, in particular, has driven excellent underlying numbers and has proven to be an above-average third-pair contributor. Stecher is a capable No. 6 defenseman who can provide solid depth. While the third pair isn’t flashy, they are serviceable and dependable. Travis Dermott is also an option, offering additional depth if injuries occur.
What’s Next: Is a Trade Deadline Move Necessary?
If the Oilers aim to make a deep playoff run, their right-side defensive depth has to come through. The top pairing of Ekholm and Bouchard is elite, and the third pair is reliable. Still, the second-pair right defense slot looms as a potential weakness, especially when facing top-tier competition in the postseason.
Edmonton’s current roster is good enough to compete. However, to be a true Stanley Cup contender, they might need to explore options at the trade deadline. Shoring up the second-pairing right defense position could push their defense into the top 10 in the league and give them a stronger chance to go the distance.
According to The Athletic, the Oilers’ defense sits in the middle of the pack for now. With elite talent at the top and solid depth on the third pair, the success of their blue line will largely depend on whether the current second-pair setup can hold up or if reinforcements are brought in as the season progresses.
