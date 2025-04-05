NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Capitals, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In an NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record but didn’t pass him on Friday. He could have, but Ovechkin didn’t want to score on an empty-net goal. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers got good news on Leon Draisaitl and are likely set to debut their newest forward. Finally, there is talk that the Toronto Maple Leafs missed the chance to sign John Tavares for a less expensive extension.

Ovechkin Passes Up Chance to Break Gretzky’s Record

Washington Capitals’ superstar, Alexander Ovechkin, detailed why he didn’t want to break the scoring record on an empty net goal after Friday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin was offered a chance to go on the ice and break the record with a hat trick goal, but he declined.

Ovechkin said he was happy to see Ryan Leonard pick up his first career goal and noted that he didn’t want to break the record without a goaltender in the crease.

Draisaitl Not Out Long for the Oilers

Jack Michaels posted on Friday, “No timeline on Draisaitl, but he won’t play tomorrow, likely out for Monday in Anaheim, but should be back “well before playoffs.” Knoblauch noted that the injury is “short-term,” but confirmed following Friday’s practice that Draisaitl will miss the rest of the team’s four-game road trip with a lower-body injury.

The Oilers’ best-case scenario news is that Draisaitl will be back well before the playoffs. A lingering issue or injury that would have bled into the postseason would have been a huge issue. In the meantime, fans will be focused on the debut of Trent Frederic, who is set to play his first game for the Oilers on Saturday afternoon versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Did Maple Leafs Miss a Chance to Sign Tavares on a Bargain Deal?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun recently said that Toronto fans jumped all over him after he posted a report that he believed Toronto could have signed Tavares back in September and long before the former captain exploded offensively and had an incredible season.

John Tavares Maple Leafs contract

LeBrun noted:

“I just pointed out that, by the way, you know, I think Tavares would have absolutely been willing to sign extension back in September before the season even started. Because, you know, he wants to stay here. I also, as I tweeted, totally understand the Leafs wanting to wait, you know, to see how, how he was again this year, as he gets older.”

He then added, “Whatever number Tavares would have probably been willing to do in September will have gone up now, at the end of this year.”

He also added that he believes the Maple Leafs are better constructed for the playoffs, “and I think this is the year that they have a bit of success.” He added, “And so that’ll make things interesting from what we’re talking about, in a way, if that happens.” The better Tavares plays in the postseason, the harder the decision might get for Toronto as Tavares’ value will skyrocket.

