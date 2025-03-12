Ottawa Senators Poised for a Postseason Run, Here’s Why

The Ottawa Senators could be a real threat if they make the postseason. The Senators currently sit in the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. With a 33-25-5 record, Ottawa is only a few wins out from moving to third place. A busy trade deadline gave the Senators the right pieces to potentially go on a run this year if everything works in their favor.

Here are three reasons why we may very well see the Senators as an underdog in the playoffs.

Cozens Already Proving His Worth

When the Senators decided to trade away veteran forward Josh Norris in exchange for an inconsistent Dylan Cozens, many asked questions. However, the trade seems to be working extremely well in Ottawa’s favor. The former Buffalo Sabres forward had a goal and an assist in his first two games with the Sens. Cozens, 24, came in clutch in their last game, scoring the game-winning goal with 5:04 minutes left in the game.

Josh Norris for Dylan Cozens is a trade that has worked for both teams so far

Not only has he been lighting it up offensively, but he has also dominated his opposition physically. In his last game against the Detroit Red Wings, Cozens recorded eight hits. This stat line put him ahead of the team hit leader Brady Tkachuk, who had six. If Cozens can find a way to bounce back his career in Ottawa, the Senators can truly be an offensive force to go against.

Ullmark Playing Back to Vezina Expectations

Linus Ullmark, 31, had a rough start to the season, posting a .895 save percentage in his first ten games. However, he has since turned things around, improving his save percentage to .913. Ullmark came up clutch in the Senators’ 2-1 win over the Red Wings, stopping 48 of 49 shots, including a crucial save in the final moments of the game.

He has recorded three shutouts in 32 games, posting a 2.67 GAA. Ullmark ranks sixth among starting goalies in save percentage, 15th in GAA, and 15th in shutouts. Considering he plays for a rebuilding team, his ability to perform at such a high level is impressive. In Boston, he was backed by a veteran defense corps, whereas in Ottawa, he plays behind a developing blue line. However, that hasn’t stopped him from excelling.

Ottawa Has an Elite Powerplay Lineup

The Senators rank 13th in the league in powerplay percentage with 23.3%. Additionally, Ottawa ranks sixth in net powerplay percentage with 22.4%. As mentioned previously, the Senators weren’t expected to do as great this year so stats like these are impressive.

The lineups among the team’s powerplay units are impressive. On the first unit, Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Cozens man the offense, while Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson man the defense. On the second unit, the offense is run by David Perron, Ridly Greig, and recently acquired Fabian Zetterlund while Claude Giroux and Thomas Chabot secure the defense. Among all of these players, every single one makes a difference on the ice one way or another.

