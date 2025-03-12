Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 11: Dahlin denies trade threat, McDavid frustrated, Bruins wouldn’t meet Marchand halfway, Ovechkin call.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 11), Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has denied with authority any rumors he’s told the team he’s looking to leave. Meanwhile, the details of the contract offer made to Brad Marchand was detailed on a popular podcast. If true, did the Bruins do Marchand dirty? Is Connor McDavid frustrated with his head coach? Finally, Alex Ovechkin’s games will all be recorded by the Caps announcer to ensure his record-breaking goal gets the emotional play-by-play call.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Dahlin Denies Trades Rumors
The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast recently reported that defenseman Rasmus Dahlin met with Sabres’ GM Kevyn Adams and threatened to request a trade if things didn’t turn around. He’s still locked into a contract, but he could make things sticky if he causes a problem.
Dahlin quickly denied the report and spoke harshly of Paul Bissonnette, who made the claim.
Bruins Wouldn’t Meet Marchand In the Middle
Sticking with the crew from Spittin’ Chiclets, they claimed Brad Marchand wanted $7.5 million per season on a three-year deal, and the Bruins weren’t willing to offer more than $6.3 million per season. When Marchand called for a meeting with GM Don Sweeney the Bruins told him they weren’t willing to budge. That led to the trade.
Why would the Bruins not want to re-sign Marchand if it was going to cost less than $7 million per season?
Read More About the Recap Here
Is McDavid Growing Frustrated?
Connor McDavid was visibly frustrated on Monday night following the team’s 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. It’s not clear why, but head coach Kris Knoblauch’s lack of game management could have been the reason for the captain’s obvious body language.
Should Oilers fans be concerned with how McDavid is reacting when the team doesn’t meet expectations?
Ovechkin To Get Special Record-Breaking Goal Call
The NHL and the Washington Capitals are working together to ensure that fans will hear Alex Ovechkin’s record-setting goal called by longtime play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT).
If Ovechkin’s record-setting goal occurs during a nationally broadcast game, MNMT will release recorded video and audio of Beninati’s call.
