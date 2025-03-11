Dahlin Denies Report He Threatened Trade Request from Sabres

The Spittin’ Chiclets podcast recently reported that defenseman Rasmus Dahlin met with GM Kevyn Adams and threatened to request a trade if things didn’t turn around quickly in Buffalo. The alleged conversation suggested that Dahlin told his GM, “I’m Gonzos.”

Paul Bissonnette explained that Dhalin was getting fed up with the negligence that was going on inside that organization and had warned he’d walk.

As a response to the report, Sabres columnist Mike Harrington posted on social media:

“Dahlin angrily denies the Spittin Chiclets “report”… “I don’t know what he’s talking about. I have never said I want out of here. I’m not happy where we’re at. I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I never said I want out of here.”

Is Dahlin Ready to Walk from the Sabres?

This organization keeps losing solid players, and if Dahlin thinks he’s only got so much patience left, this team is in a bad, bad way. Dahlin was asked about what the Sabres need to do and he responded that they need to do a lot of things and it will take a lot of work. “Stuff has to change, that’s how it is.” He added that the meeting was tough, but he was upset by the false report that he would ever mention the word leave in a conversation with management.

Rasmus Dahlin denies the threatened trade

The good news is that the defenseman was quick to shoot down the reports that he’s threatened to leave or asked for a trade. It’s also good news that he’s not happy about the consistent losing and is potentially applying pressure on management to make changes.

The Sabres need to do a deep dive into what’s going on and why, regardless of what they try to do, they can’t take the next step and be competitive. It’s been far too long that the team hasn’t been a threat and they are repeatedly trading away their best talent, with serious questions about the core and if they can lead this team to greater things.

