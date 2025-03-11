Edmonton Oilers
Visible Friction Brewing Between McDavid and the Oilers Coach
Monday’s game and the body language from captain Connor McDavid suggests the player is frustrated and some of that has to be on the coach.
Connor McDavid was visibly frustrated on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. McDavid didn’t necessarily have his best game, but he was out there on the ice in the final minutes trying to produce when it mattered most and score the equalizer. His coach didn’t make his life any easier.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch inexplicably chose not to call a timeout in the final minutes when he had ample opportunities to do so. As a result, the Oilers couldn’t set up a play and McDavid, along with the rest of the scorers put out there to find a solution, were running out of gas.
McDavid’s reactions as the Oilers left the ice following the contest clearly showed that he was not thrilled.
Here's a frustrated and fed up Connor McDavid realizing his goaltending isn't good enough. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/1A7ZBbsZlS— Brad Slater (@Iwantadonair) March 11, 2025
No one likes to lose. And while credit should go to the Sabres, the Oilers certainly didn’t want to lose to a lowly Eastern Conference team that Edmonton should have beaten. McDavid and company need these wins to build momentum heading into the playoffs, and every loss eats away a little at what the group believes they can accomplish, especially against tougher teams.
What Is Going on with the Oilers Coach?
For Knoblauch, this is another example of his failure to read the situation effectively. At the start of the season, he couldn’t do anything wrong. His hunches and odd decisions worked, and he was praised. Now, those same strange decisions are backfiring.
Among them, Knoblauch has ineffectively juggled the lines, split up defense pairings that work, and benched players who haven’t been the issue. It’s led to a lousy record over the past handful of games and one has to wonder if this is starting to test McDavid’s patience.
The superstar is not the type of player who tells a coach how to do his job, but his body language is obvious. If Knoblauch is going to do anything right from this point forward, the most important thing is to understand what his top players need and want.
There is a wide gap between the team’s elite stars and the bottom half of the roster. The top six do almost all of the heavy lifting for the forwards, and that means they need their coach to make the right decision in the critical moments of a game. Knoblauch has struggled in that regard of late.
Next: Exact Offer to Brad Marchand from Bruins Revealed
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 minutes ago
Visible Friction Brewing Between McDavid and the Oilers Coach
Monday's game and the body language from captain Connor McDavid suggests the player is...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Exact Offer to Brad Marchand from Bruins Revealed
The offer details of the contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?
Was Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard to blame for the third goal scored by...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 8 hours ago
Report: Avalanche Traded Rantanen After Big Contract Concession
A new report suggests the Mikko Rantanen trade by the Avalanche was over a...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
NHL to Ensure Ovechkin’s Historic Goal Called By Special Voice
The NHL and the Washington Capitals will work together to ensure that call made...
-
Boston Bruins/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Bruins, Panthers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 10: Oilers lose to Sabres, Ekblad suspended for 20...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 18 hours ago
Nathan MacKinnon Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone
Nathan MacKinnon reached 1000 points in his NHL career on Monday night, a milestone...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 19 hours ago
Missed Opportunities: Takeaways as Oilers Lose to 3-2 to Sabres
The Edmonton Oilers lose an important game to the Buffalo Sabres in a contest...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Rantanen to Brind’Amour: “4 Teams I’ll Play For, You’re Not One of Them”
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed Mikko Rantanen told him there were four teams...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Have Oilers Finally Found a Parnter for Darnell Nurse on Defense?
The Edmonton Oilers added Jake Walman at the trade deadline and Darnell Nurse may...
Gord Bennett
March 11, 2025 at 4:29 pm
I would suggest that the players start to perfom to the levels that they are expected to.
The coaches decisions when the team was playing better had very little effect on the wins that were happening, and so looked like good decisions. The coaches decisions when the team is playing crappy have very little effect on the loses that arre happening, and so looked like bad decisions. TEAM IS PLAYING BAD FULL STOP. Not on the coach