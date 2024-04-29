According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers might be looking at locking up one of their lesser-experienced defensemen to a long-term deal. That defenseman is Vincent Desharnais who has really come into his own this season.
According to Stauffer (h/t @Lukeee_17): “We assume Vincent Desharnais will be signed to a long-term extension, possibly 6 or 7 years” Fans were quick to jump on the post and share their opinions. Some suggested it was a long time to be signing a defenseman with only a couple of season’s worth of experience. Others figured that if Desharnais’ numbers came in at a good rate, it would be a smart move to get him locked in.
Desharnais is a pending UFA coming off of a contract that is paying him $762K this season. Undoubtedly, there will be teams that see his ascension this season into a bonafide NHL blueliner and take a swing on signing him if he chooses to test the free agency market.
Desharnais has proved his worth this season and really stepped it up for the Oilers in the postseason. He is being given more responsibility and has been on the ice for the final minute in a 1-0 Stanley Cup playoff win. In Game 4, he played 17:22 minutes. His biggest contribution has come on the Oilers’ penalty kill which has been perfect in the series vs. the Kings.
There’s a Lot to Like About Desharnais
A 6’7” d-man who can move the puck, play a physical game, defend, and excel on the penalty kill, and is only getting better is a big asset for any team. The Oilers must believe he’s worth investing in before he cements himself in the team’s top four.
Jason Strudwick said on the Got Yer’ Back podcast after Game 4 that Desharnais is upping his stock and earning more money every time he steps on the ice. The Oilers might see that too and want to get him locked up to a lengthy deal in the hopes that he’ll become a huge bargain in the next few seasons.
