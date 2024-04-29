In a gritty showdown that proved the Oilers can win in more than one way, the Edmonton Oilers took a commanding 3-1 series lead after a nail-biting 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their playoff series. Stuart Skinner was the star of the game posting his first-ever career playoff shutout.

As the dust settled in Los Angeles, three key takeaways emerged from the thrilling Game 4 contest:

Stuart Skinner Shines with First Playoff Shutout:

The spotlight was on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner early as the Kings heavily outshot Edmonton and took it to the Oilers with their physical play. That meant Skinner had to come up big until the Oilers could settle in.

He delivered the best game of these playoffs, putting up a spectacular performance between the pipes. In what marked his first career playoff shutout, Skinner turned aside all 33 shots fired his way by the Kings, showcasing poise and skill under pressure. Notably, this shutout was the Oilers’ sixth against the Kings in playoff history but the first achieved on Los Angeles’ home ice. Skinner’s standout play not only secured a crucial win for Edmonton but also pushed the Kings to the brink of elimination.

Oilers’ Special Teams Excellence Continues:

Despite a tightly contested matchup, the Oilers capitalized on their special teams opportunities to seize control of the game. With their power play unit firing on all cylinders (now 8-15 in the series), Edmonton made the most of their lone man advantage, converting to notch the game’s only goal. It was a Bouch-bomb by Evan Bouchard.

Furthermore, the Oilers displayed defensive prowess on the penalty kill, successfully neutralizing the Kings’ lone power play opportunity. This continued success on special teams has proven pivotal in Edmonton’s quest for postseason glory. In the series, the Kings have kept right up with the Oilers 5-v-5. It’s been the special teams play by Edmonton that has made the difference in the series.

Oilers’ Maturity in Critical Game 4:

The win underscored the maturation of the Edmonton Oilers as a playoff contender. Despite facing a formidable opponent ready to play in the Kings, the Oilers demonstrated resilience and defensive fortitude. The Kings heavily outshot the Oilers, but Edmonton limited the quality of Los Angeles’ scoring chances.

Stuart Skinner shutout vs Kings NHL Playoffs

This gritty road win showcased Edmonton’s ability to prevail in low-scoring affairs and highlighted the depth of talent beyond their star players. They didn’t get rattled and they weren’t prepared to get off of their gameplan to close down defensively. In the last two minutes, they were particularly composed, choosing not to go for the quick empty-net goal, safely getting it out of the zone instead.

As the series shifts back to Edmonton for Game 5, the Oilers find themselves in a commanding position with a 3-1 series lead. With Skinner’s stellar goaltending leading the way, coupled with the ice tilted on special teams, Edmonton stands on the brink of advancing to the next round of the playoffs. However, with the Kings fighting to stave off elimination, the Oilers must maintain their focus and intensity as they aim to close out the series on home ice. The Kings won’t go away quietly.

