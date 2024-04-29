Nylander Was Wearing A Mic During Maple Leafs Bench Argument

The Toronto Maple Leafs will do their damnedest to never let the audio see the light of day, but NHL insider Chris Johnston notes that William Nylander was wearing a mic the night he returned to the Leafs lineup for Game 4 versus the Boston Bruins. It just so happened to be the same game that footage of Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews were arguing on the bench in a 3-1 loss.
Speaking about the Maple Leafs’ playoff woes on Johnston’s podcast, he noted, “The interesting part about that bickering Julian, is that William Nylander was wearing a microphone on this night.” He added,
“I think it’s fair to assume given the sensitivity around that conversation that we’ll never hear that audio, but my goodness, what would that be worth if you could? I mean, you can read his lips enough that you have a pretty good idea of what he was saying, but wouldn’t you actually like to hear him say it? You might actually hear a little bit more about what else was being said back. I have a reasonable idea of what Nylander was saying but I don’t know exactly what precipitated it…”
This Nylander Audio Has To Come Out… Doesn’t It?
As much as the Leafs probably don’t want that audio out there, doesn’t it have to surface at some point? In today’s sports landscape, if the audio exists, someone has a way to share it. And, is it really that important to keep it hidden? Marner and Nylander were already shown to be laughing it up at practice on Monday. Whatever the beef was, they already squashed it.
Unless the players said something so heinous to each other that the Leafs need to keep it under wraps, why shy away from showing the passion the players have? At the very least, it would dispel the rumors or narrative they don’t care. A little proof that these players are emotional could go a long way. And, since most believe they know what Nylander said, it might be worth noting what was said back.
Next: Keefe’s Response to Maple Leafs’ Struggles a Head-Scratcher
More News
-
NHL News/ 35 mins ago
Seattle Kraken Have Fired Head Coach Dave Hakstol
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dave Hakstol after missing the 2024 Stanley...
-
NHL News/ 55 mins ago
Nylander Was Wearing A Mic During Maple Leafs Bench Argument
One insider says William Nylander was wearing mic when he was arguing with Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Want Long-Term Deal for Vincent Desharnais
Are the Edmonton Oilers looking at locking up Vincent Desharnais to a long-term deal,...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Boeser, Lindholm Heroes as Canucks Come Back to Win Game 4
The Vancouver Canucks win Game 4 versus the Nashville Predators in an incredible comeback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid and Draisaitl: A Modern-Day NHL Playoffs Dominant Duo
Over 52 playoff games Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl become two and three for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Fans Freaking Out Over Oilers and McDavid Scheduling Mess
The Edmonton Oilers have the best player in the world with the league's most...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Pitchforks Are Out For Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner got an earful from teammates and is taking the blame for a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Struggles Continue for Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles have continued ever since arriving in Calgary. When will the Flames...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Was Pulling Ilya Sorokin the Right Call by Patrick Roy?
Did Patrick Roy make the right decision last night? Or should he have stuck...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Country Music Star Signs Petition to Dump Him as Oilers Anthem Singer
Trying to explain a loss, an Edmonton-based radio station started a petition to remove...