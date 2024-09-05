The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Leon Draisaitl to a long-term extension this week, but reports are surfacing that the deal had been done for some time. The contract is fairly straightforward, except for a few financial details, including most of the contract being paid out in signing bonuses. Essentially, the Oilers could have announced this deal earlier, but they didn’t, and for good reason.
Reports are that the Oilers and Draisaitl waited.
NHL insider Andy Strickland noted on Twitter Tuesday, “The contract was between Draisaitl and the Oilers was agreed to late last week but in light of the recent tragedy and with respect to all involved a decision was made to release the news today…rightfully so.”
In other words, following Gaudreau’s death, the Oilers chose not to overshadow the sense of loss by making a newsworthy, widely positive announcement. They recognized that fans in Calgary and across the NHL needed time to process their emotions. The Oilers understood this and didn’t want to shift attention away from a more significant moment.
Very Classy Move By the Oilers and Draisaitl
It was a little thing, but also a respectful thing for the Oilers and Draisaitl to wait to announce the extension.
In Calgary, where the Flames held a vigil this week and fans have been flooding the arena with keepsakes, and memorabilia in tribute, it has been an emotional week. It would have been hard to imagine the Oilers—Alberta’s and the Flames’ divisional rival—sharing such positive news while Calgarians were still mourning Gaudreau’s departure.
Next: 5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 Season
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 12 hours ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Hold-Up With the Red Wings’ RFAs Has Fans Asking Questions
The Detroit Red Wings still need to sign their notable restricted free agents to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl has locked in with the Edmonton Oilers, signing a huge 8-year contract...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Is the Flames’ Dustin Wolf Ready for Prime Time?
Dustin Wolf is going to be thrown into the NHL this season in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard and Ekholm Rank Among NHL’s Top Defensemen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm make NHL Network's Top 20 defensemen...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Could Use Deferred Payment Contract with Leon Draisaitl
The Seth Jarvis deal in Carolina could be something the Edmonton Oilers look at...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested in Max Pacioretty
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among the teams showing interest in signing forward...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Swayman’s Contract Issue: A Concern for Bruins Fans?
Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman is still an unsigned RFA with the 2024-25 season around...