Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason

The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Leon Draisaitl to a long-term extension this week, but reports are surfacing that the deal had been done for some time. The contract is fairly straightforward, except for a few financial details, including most of the contract being paid out in signing bonuses. Essentially, the Oilers could have announced this deal earlier, but they didn’t, and for good reason.

Reports are that the Oilers and Draisaitl waited.

The contract was between Draisaitl and the Oilers was agreed to late last week but in light of the recent tragedy and with respect to all involved a decision was made to release the news today…rightfully so. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) September 3, 2024

NHL insider Andy Strickland noted on Twitter Tuesday, “The contract was between Draisaitl and the Oilers was agreed to late last week but in light of the recent tragedy and with respect to all involved a decision was made to release the news today…rightfully so.”

In other words, following Gaudreau’s death, the Oilers chose not to overshadow the sense of loss by making a newsworthy, widely positive announcement. They recognized that fans in Calgary and across the NHL needed time to process their emotions. The Oilers understood this and didn’t want to shift attention away from a more significant moment.

Very Classy Move By the Oilers and Draisaitl

It was a little thing, but also a respectful thing for the Oilers and Draisaitl to wait to announce the extension.

In Calgary, where the Flames held a vigil this week and fans have been flooding the arena with keepsakes, and memorabilia in tribute, it has been an emotional week. It would have been hard to imagine the Oilers—Alberta’s and the Flames’ divisional rival—sharing such positive news while Calgarians were still mourning Gaudreau’s departure.

