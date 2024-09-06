Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers

Elliotte Friedman recently reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that several players are removing Edmonton from their no-trade lists, showing increased interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers. Considering the team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender with a great fan base, a new building, and two of the best players in the world, — one of which just signed an eight-year extension — it makes sense. Among those players looking the Oilers way is veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who has expressed interest in discussing a potential move to Edmonton if the team is looking for defensive depth.
Shattenkirk, who spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, remains an unrestricted free agent after posting six goals and 24 points in 61 games. At 35 years old, the offensive defenseman still believes he has more to offer, and with 952 NHL games under his belt—including stints with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning (where he won a Stanley Cup in 2020)—his experience could be a valuable addition to Edmonton’s blue line.
Is Shattenkirk the Right Fit for the Oilers?
While some might question Shattenkirk’s level of production and usefulness, he could fill a key role as a third-pairing defenseman with specific minutes. If not asked to do too much, in the right role, there’s a lot he can offer.
Perhaps as important, his affordability is also a factor, especially given Edmonton’s limited salary cap space. If he were to join the Oilers, he’d likely need to accept a contract below $1 million.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Shattenkirk’s agent, George Bazos, has confirmed ongoing discussions with multiple teams, and the defenseman is eager to find a good fit and continue playing.
Next: Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Hold-Up With the Red Wings’ RFAs Has Fans Asking Questions
The Detroit Red Wings still need to sign their notable restricted free agents to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl has locked in with the Edmonton Oilers, signing a huge 8-year contract...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Is the Flames’ Dustin Wolf Ready for Prime Time?
Dustin Wolf is going to be thrown into the NHL this season in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard and Ekholm Rank Among NHL’s Top Defensemen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm make NHL Network's Top 20 defensemen...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Could Use Deferred Payment Contract with Leon Draisaitl
The Seth Jarvis deal in Carolina could be something the Edmonton Oilers look at...