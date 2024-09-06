Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers

Elliotte Friedman recently reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that several players are removing Edmonton from their no-trade lists, showing increased interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers. Considering the team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender with a great fan base, a new building, and two of the best players in the world, — one of which just signed an eight-year extension — it makes sense. Among those players looking the Oilers way is veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who has expressed interest in discussing a potential move to Edmonton if the team is looking for defensive depth.

Kevin Shattenkirk Oilers

Shattenkirk, who spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, remains an unrestricted free agent after posting six goals and 24 points in 61 games. At 35 years old, the offensive defenseman still believes he has more to offer, and with 952 NHL games under his belt—including stints with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, and Tampa Bay Lightning (where he won a Stanley Cup in 2020)—his experience could be a valuable addition to Edmonton’s blue line.

Is Shattenkirk the Right Fit for the Oilers?

While some might question Shattenkirk’s level of production and usefulness, he could fill a key role as a third-pairing defenseman with specific minutes. If not asked to do too much, in the right role, there’s a lot he can offer.

Perhaps as important, his affordability is also a factor, especially given Edmonton’s limited salary cap space. If he were to join the Oilers, he’d likely need to accept a contract below $1 million.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Shattenkirk’s agent, George Bazos, has confirmed ongoing discussions with multiple teams, and the defenseman is eager to find a good fit and continue playing.

Next: Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason