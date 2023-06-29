Oilers Trade Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings To Clear Cap Space

In a move aimed at creating cap space and addressing their roster composition, the Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto and forward Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings. The Oilers will receive future considerations in return, while not retaining any portion of Yamamoto’s contract. There is also a possibility that Kostin may choose to sign in the KHL.

According to reports by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Kostin was unlikely to sign with the Oilers, making this trade a strategic move by Edmonton. Additionally, Yamamoto was on the path to a buyout, but Oilers GM Ken Holland managed to remove his cap hit without incurring any dead cap space. This transaction allows the Oilers to free up valuable salary cap room.

The departure of Yamamoto and Kostin opens up significant opportunities for young forwards Dylan Holloway and Raphael Lavoie. Both players will have a chance to make an impact and contribute to the team’s success moving forward.

This was a trade of necessity as David Staples of the Edmonton Journal highlighted Yamamoto’s injury history, declining two-way play in the playoffs, and underwhelming even-strength scoring despite playing alongside star linemates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers will now make finding a right-winger a priority in free agency as the team is now quite light in that area.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Yamamoto, 24, showcased his offensive prowess for the Oilers, recording 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games. In the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the dynamic five-foot-eight winger continued to contribute, tallying a goal and four points in 12 games.

In the 2022-23 season, Kostin, 24, displayed his offensive skills for the Oilers, notching 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games. During the playoffs, the six-foot-three forward continued to make an impact, contributing three goals and five points as the Oilers battled against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

In related news, former Oiler Jesse Puljujarvi is facing a challenging road to recovery after undergoing double hip surgery. The Carolina Hurricanes, his current team, have reportedly decided not to qualify his contract.

As the offseason progresses, the Edmonton Oilers will continue to make strategic moves to optimize their roster and build a competitive team for the upcoming season.

