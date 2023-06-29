The Chicago Blackhawks have made a move to acquire the rights of pending unrestricted free agent Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick. This trade suggests that the Blackhawks are interested in exploring the possibility of extending Perry’s contract.

With a focus on surrounding their young players with experienced veterans, the Blackhawks potentially see Perry as a valuable addition to their roster. The 38-year-old forward is set to become a free agent on July 1 after completing a two-year, $2 million deal. It will be intriguing if he likes the idea of mentoring a player like Connor Bedard or wants to test the free agency market and go to a Stanley Cup contender. Michael Russo of The Athletic writes: “As of now, Corey Perry hasn’t signed with the Hawks. More than a few teams have interest, including I bet the #mnwild as we’ve reported Ryan Reaves (as of yesterday) was likely going to market. But Hawks have exclusive negotiating rights now until Saturday at 11 CT.”

Both Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli report the Blackhawks are looking to sign him and talks are already underway with respect to a new contract.

Last season, Perry played 81 games for the Lightning, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists for a total of 25 points. During the playoffs, he recorded two goals and three assists in six games before the Lightning were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.

Perry has enjoyed a successful career, including winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2011 during his time with the Anaheim Ducks. Over his 18 NHL seasons, he has played for the Ducks, Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, and Dallas Stars. In his impressive 1,257 career NHL games, Perry has accumulated 417 goals and 466 assists, totaling 883 points. He has also been selected to participate in two All-Star Games and won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

The Blackhawks have been movers on Thursday, also trading for Josh Bailey of the New York Islanders and then waiving him for the purposes of a buyout.

