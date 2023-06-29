The Chicago Blackhawks have made a move to acquire the rights of pending unrestricted free agent Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick. This trade suggests that the Blackhawks are interested in exploring the possibility of extending Perry’s contract.
With a focus on surrounding their young players with experienced veterans, the Blackhawks potentially see Perry as a valuable addition to their roster. The 38-year-old forward is set to become a free agent on July 1 after completing a two-year, $2 million deal. It will be intriguing if he likes the idea of mentoring a player like Connor Bedard or wants to test the free agency market and go to a Stanley Cup contender. Michael Russo of The Athletic writes: “As of now, Corey Perry hasn’t signed with the Hawks. More than a few teams have interest, including I bet the #mnwild as we’ve reported Ryan Reaves (as of yesterday) was likely going to market. But Hawks have exclusive negotiating rights now until Saturday at 11 CT.”
Both Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli report the Blackhawks are looking to sign him and talks are already underway with respect to a new contract.
Last season, Perry played 81 games for the Lightning, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists for a total of 25 points. During the playoffs, he recorded two goals and three assists in six games before the Lightning were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.
Perry has enjoyed a successful career, including winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2011 during his time with the Anaheim Ducks. Over his 18 NHL seasons, he has played for the Ducks, Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, and Dallas Stars. In his impressive 1,257 career NHL games, Perry has accumulated 417 goals and 466 assists, totaling 883 points. He has also been selected to participate in two All-Star Games and won a Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.
The Blackhawks have been movers on Thursday, also trading for Josh Bailey of the New York Islanders and then waiving him for the purposes of a buyout.
Next: Oilers Trade Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings To Clear Cap Space
More News
-
Featured/ 16 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Pick Matvei Michkov No. 7 in 2023 NHL Draft
Matvei Michkov, a highly skilled Russian prospect, captivates with his offensive abilities and creative...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
San Jose Sharks Select Will Smith No. 4 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The San Jose Sharks were happy to take forward Will Smith with the No....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 17 hours ago
Blue Jackets Select Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall In 2023 NHL Entry Draft
The Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with third overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 17 hours ago
Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson No. 2 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The Anaheim Ducks have selected Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Still Exploring Trade Options for Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers exploring trade options for defenseman Travis Sanheim. The Flames expressing interest, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche Trade No. 37 Pick to Lightning For Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche have acquired Ross Colton from Tampa Bay Lightning: here are the trade...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Dubois Sent to Kings After Huge Sign-and-Trade With Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to an eight-year extension before trading him...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Treliving Confirms Sheldon Keefe Will Return as Maple Leafs Head Coach
In a confirmation that comes as less of a surprise than it might have...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Senators Confirm DeBrincat Trade Talks, Red Wings Frontrunners
The Ottawa Senators have confirmed they are trying to trade Alex DeBrincat, but aren't...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 29: Pre-NHL 2023 Draft Trade Rumors
On this episode of NHL Trade Talk the Podcast, Brooke and Jim are back...