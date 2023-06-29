Oilers Trades Puts Team In “Driver’s Seat” to Sign Connor Brown

With the cap dump achieved by trading Kailer Yamamoto, the Edmonton Oilers now have room to make moves on their roster. The trade also included Klim Kostin, freeing up additional budget for potential signings. Reports suggest that forward Connor Brown may reunite with his former junior teammate, Connor McDavid, and sign a contract with performance bonuses. The Oilers are expected to secure a low-dollar deal with Brown, while also prioritizing deals for Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod.

As per a report by NHL insider Chris Johnston, “It’s natural for us to connect the dots here with Connor Brown…I think you’ll see a likely signing, a low-dollar deal, perhaps with some performance bonuses.” He adds, “I would say the Oilers are in the driver’s seat to get that contract done.”

"It's natural for us to connect the dots here with Connor Brown…I think you'll see a likely signing, a low-dollar deal, perhaps with some performance bonuses…I would say the #LetsGoOilers📷 are in the driver's seat to get that contract done." — Chris Johnston of TSN pic.twitter.com/l2FydX47Ii — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 29, 2023

The trade of Yamamoto not only opened up financial flexibility but also allows the Oilers to focus on re-signing defenseman Evan Bouchard, seen as a top-four (possibly top-two) at just 23 years old. While a long-term extension may not be possible now, it remains a priority for next summer. Holland’s immediate business includes securing Brown, finalizing deals for promising young players, and potentially adding one or two more pieces through free agency.

Creating room for the 22-man roster remains a goal for Holland, and there are still important decisions to be made to balance financial resources and build a competitive lineup. While the hard part of Holland’s job this summer is not yet over, the Oilers have taken significant steps in clearing cap space and positioning themselves for further moves.

Oilers Connor Brown free agency

As the offseason progresses, Oilers fans eagerly anticipate the team’s next moves and the potential impact of Brown’s reunion with McDavid. With room to maneuver and strategic signings on the horizon, the Oilers aim to strengthen their roster and contend for success in the upcoming season.

Next: Connor McDavid Officially “Off the Market” With Big Announcement