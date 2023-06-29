Oilers Trades Puts Team In “Driver’s Seat” to Sign Connor Brown

With the cap dump achieved by trading Kailer Yamamoto, the Edmonton Oilers now have room to make moves on their roster. The trade also included Klim Kostin, freeing up additional budget for potential signings. Reports suggest that forward Connor Brown may reunite with his former junior teammate, Connor McDavid, and sign a contract with performance bonuses. The Oilers are expected to secure a low-dollar deal with Brown, while also prioritizing deals for Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod.
As per a report by NHL insider Chris Johnston, “It’s natural for us to connect the dots here with Connor Brown…I think you’ll see a likely signing, a low-dollar deal, perhaps with some performance bonuses.” He adds, “I would say the Oilers are in the driver’s seat to get that contract done.”
The trade of Yamamoto not only opened up financial flexibility but also allows the Oilers to focus on re-signing defenseman Evan Bouchard, seen as a top-four (possibly top-two) at just 23 years old. While a long-term extension may not be possible now, it remains a priority for next summer. Holland’s immediate business includes securing Brown, finalizing deals for promising young players, and potentially adding one or two more pieces through free agency.
Creating room for the 22-man roster remains a goal for Holland, and there are still important decisions to be made to balance financial resources and build a competitive lineup. While the hard part of Holland’s job this summer is not yet over, the Oilers have taken significant steps in clearing cap space and positioning themselves for further moves.
As the offseason progresses, Oilers fans eagerly anticipate the team’s next moves and the potential impact of Brown’s reunion with McDavid. With room to maneuver and strategic signings on the horizon, the Oilers aim to strengthen their roster and contend for success in the upcoming season.
Next: Connor McDavid Officially “Off the Market” With Big Announcement
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 35 seconds ago
Oilers Trades Puts Team In “Driver’s Seat” to Sign Connor Brown
The Edmonton Oilers created cap space and eye reunion with Connor Brown, while prioritizing...
-
Featured/ 20 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Pick Matvei Michkov No. 7 in 2023 NHL Draft
Matvei Michkov, a highly skilled Russian prospect, captivates with his offensive abilities and creative...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
San Jose Sharks Select Will Smith No. 4 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The San Jose Sharks were happy to take forward Will Smith with the No....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 20 hours ago
Blue Jackets Select Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall In 2023 NHL Entry Draft
The Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with third overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 20 hours ago
Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson No. 2 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The Anaheim Ducks have selected Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers Still Exploring Trade Options for Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers exploring trade options for defenseman Travis Sanheim. The Flames expressing interest, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Avalanche Trade No. 37 Pick to Lightning For Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche have acquired Ross Colton from Tampa Bay Lightning: here are the trade...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Dubois Sent to Kings After Huge Sign-and-Trade With Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to an eight-year extension before trading him...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Treliving Confirms Sheldon Keefe Will Return as Maple Leafs Head Coach
In a confirmation that comes as less of a surprise than it might have...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Senators Confirm DeBrincat Trade Talks, Red Wings Frontrunners
The Ottawa Senators have confirmed they are trying to trade Alex DeBrincat, but aren't...