Blackhawks Add Josh Bailey in Cap Dump Trade with Islanders

In a move to strengthen their roster and pick up a sweetener to take on money, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Josh Bailey and a 2026 2nd Round pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations. GM Kyle Davidson continues to weaponize his cap space and with Day two of the NHL Draft about to get underway, he’s likely not done either.
Bailey, known for his playmaking abilities, recorded 8 goals and 25 points in 64 games last season. While not a prolific goal scorer, he brings depth and passing skills to the Blackhawks’ lineup. With his consistent ability to contribute points, Bailey is expected to be a valuable top-six option for Chicago going forward.
The trade also benefits the Islanders by providing salary cap relief, as Bailey has one year remaining on his contract with a $5 million AAV. For the Blackhawks, who have created sufficient cap space, this acquisition represents a low-risk opportunity. Should Bailey perform well, he could become a valuable asset for the team, potentially attracting interest from other teams as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.
Overall, the trade reflects the Blackhawks’ continued efforts to build a competitive roster, complementing the addition of standout prospect Connor Bedard. While the Islanders benefit from the salary cap dump, the Blackhawks have the flexibility to explore various options and potentially reap rewards from this transaction without giving up much in return.
Bailey has spent all of his 15 NHL seasons in New York, where he’s appeared in 1,057 games and has 184 goals and 396 assists for 580 career points.
