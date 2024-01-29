Oilers Eyeing Trade Deadline Moves: 7 Potential Targets Revealed

The Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring options as buyers for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline, and The Fourth Period has identified several potential targets on the team’s radar. While there are other teams also interested in the same players Edmonton might be, the article laid out a variety of options. It’s not clear how heavy they are into each player or how much conversation, if any, has already taken place between the team’s respective GMs.
Possible Forward Targets for the Oilers
Among the notable names is Adam Henrique, currently in the final year of his contract, making him a prime candidate for a mid-season move to bolster the Oilers’ forward depth. He’s a versatile forward who can offer top-six production and two-way play at a reasonable price. Colorado, Nashville, Carolina, Winnipeg, New Jersey, and the New York Rangers were also listed as interested teams.
Another intriguing option is Anthony Duclair from the San Jose Sharks, a pending unrestricted free agent with a solid cap hit and valuable experience in the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers last season. The Oilers may consider making a move well before the deadline to secure Duclair’s services. Colorado and Vegas were also listed as potential suitors.
Oilers Still Looking at Goaltenders?
Goaltender Jake Allen of the Montreal Canadiens is also on the Oilers’ watchlist. Although the Canadiens aren’t actively looking to move him, the Oilers might explore the possibility if they are willing to meet the asking price. Allen has another year left on his contract and holds a seven-team no-trade list. One thing worth noting is that Edmonton’s goaltending has been much better of late. The need isn’t as pressing as it once was.
Veteran forward Patrick Maroon, with a 16-team trade list, could also be on the Oilers’ radar. Maroon, a proven performer in the playoffs, could offer valuable depth for a top contender seeking strength on their fourth line.
Defensemen the Oilers Might Like
For defensive reinforcements, Ilya Lyubushkin emerges as a potential target. The rugged defenseman offers an affordable option for contenders looking to add defensive bite. The expectation is that he might be on the move before the trade deadline.
Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers is another interesting prospect. Despite the Flyers’ initial interest in retaining him, the acquisition of Jamie Drysdale has created a surplus on the right side, making Walker a valuable trade asset, especially for teams amid a playoff chase.
Lastly, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been open to moving one of their defensemen, and Adam Boqvist stands out as a potential candidate. With another year left on his contract, Boqvist provides a controllable option for teams in need of defensive help.
Next: Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Igor Shesterkin Struggles: Concerns Mount for Rangers
Shesterkin’s .899 save percentage raises questions about his form, leaving Rangers fans worried and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Unreal Stat Line for Mattias Ekholm Shows His Value to Oilers
One Oilers insider shed light on the Edmonton Oilers' success since the arrival of...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sign experienced winger Zach Parise, adding depth and offensive spark to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Pickard Perfect, Picks Up Shutout as Oilers Win 15 Straight Games
Calvin Pickard was excellent in the Edmonton Oilers win and he might be earning...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Two Flames Players Claimed Off of NHL Waivers
The Calgary Flames have lost Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone to waivers on Thursday....
Pingback: Oilers Eyeing Trade Deadline Moves: 7 Potential Targets Revealed Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey