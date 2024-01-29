Oilers Eyeing Trade Deadline Moves: 7 Potential Targets Revealed

The Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring options as buyers for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline, and The Fourth Period has identified several potential targets on the team’s radar. While there are other teams also interested in the same players Edmonton might be, the article laid out a variety of options. It’s not clear how heavy they are into each player or how much conversation, if any, has already taken place between the team’s respective GMs.

Possible Forward Targets for the Oilers

Among the notable names is Adam Henrique, currently in the final year of his contract, making him a prime candidate for a mid-season move to bolster the Oilers’ forward depth. He’s a versatile forward who can offer top-six production and two-way play at a reasonable price. Colorado, Nashville, Carolina, Winnipeg, New Jersey, and the New York Rangers were also listed as interested teams.

Could the Oilers add Anthony Duclair for forward depth?

Another intriguing option is Anthony Duclair from the San Jose Sharks, a pending unrestricted free agent with a solid cap hit and valuable experience in the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers last season. The Oilers may consider making a move well before the deadline to secure Duclair’s services. Colorado and Vegas were also listed as potential suitors.

Oilers Still Looking at Goaltenders?

Goaltender Jake Allen of the Montreal Canadiens is also on the Oilers’ watchlist. Although the Canadiens aren’t actively looking to move him, the Oilers might explore the possibility if they are willing to meet the asking price. Allen has another year left on his contract and holds a seven-team no-trade list. One thing worth noting is that Edmonton’s goaltending has been much better of late. The need isn’t as pressing as it once was.

Veteran forward Patrick Maroon, with a 16-team trade list, could also be on the Oilers’ radar. Maroon, a proven performer in the playoffs, could offer valuable depth for a top contender seeking strength on their fourth line.

Defensemen the Oilers Might Like

For defensive reinforcements, Ilya Lyubushkin emerges as a potential target. The rugged defenseman offers an affordable option for contenders looking to add defensive bite. The expectation is that he might be on the move before the trade deadline.

Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers is another interesting prospect. Despite the Flyers’ initial interest in retaining him, the acquisition of Jamie Drysdale has created a surplus on the right side, making Walker a valuable trade asset, especially for teams amid a playoff chase.

Sean Walker and Philadelphia Flyers trade talk

Lastly, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been open to moving one of their defensemen, and Adam Boqvist stands out as a potential candidate. With another year left on his contract, Boqvist provides a controllable option for teams in need of defensive help.

Next: Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards