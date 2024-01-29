Former Oiler Zack Kassian Looking to Make Comeback

Former NHL player Zack Kassian, who retired in October, has made a surprising comeback by signing with HC Sparta Praha in Czechia. Kassian’s decision to join Sparta Praha marks an unexpected return to professional hockey, raising eyebrows among fans.

His new team has rolled out the big promotional guns for his arrival, producing a WWE/MMA-style video as he walks into the arena and greets the fans. Excited about his arrival, one user on Twitter wrote, “HC Sparta fans, you’re getting a good one. Always a fan favorite wherever he plays. Gives 100% all the time.”

Kassian, a Canadian forward, enjoyed a long NHL career marked by physicality and offensive contributions. It wasn’t always a straight path, but he wound up making an impact, especially with the Edmonton Oilers.

Beginning in 2011 with the Buffalo Sabres, Kassian showcased his aggressive playing style, often engaging in spirited on-ice encounters. His time with the Vancouver Canucks from 2012 to 2015 saw him develop into a potent power forward, utilizing his size and skill. While a part of the Montreal Canadiens team for a short period, he never played a game. On December 28, 2015, Kassian was traded from the Canadiens to the Edmonton Oilers for goaltender Ben Scrivens. He had been dealing with alcohol-related issues, and the Oilers were one of the few teams willing to give him a second chance.

Kassian Was Always a Fan Favorite

Kassian quickly became a fan favorite, known for his gritty play and memorable playoff performances. Notably, he played a key role in the Oilers’ playoff runs, contributing to their success. In a salary cap-clearing move, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes where he played 51 games and was almost completely unproductive. In October 2023, Kassian surprised many by announcing his retirement from the NHL.

His unexpected return to professional hockey with Sparta Praha in Czechia has reignited interest in his career.

