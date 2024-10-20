Oilers’ Special Teams Struggles Prove Missed Offseason Opportunity

With a 2-4-0 record this season, things have not started the way the Edmonton Oilers might have hoped. After going to the Stanley Cup Final and making what the team thought were positive offseason changes, it’s become clear this version of the Oilers is older and slower, missing key pieces that the group needs to win important hockey games. It’s too early to panic –especially after the way the Oilers played to start Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars — but it isn’t helpful that an area the Oilers assumed would be their strength has quickly become a weakness. Perhaps they shouldn’t have looked a gift horse in the mouth this summer — that being Tyson Barrie.

The Oilers could sign someone minor. Justin Schultz, Mark Giordano, and Kevin Shattenkirk are all out there. These three may be among the few choices left because Tyson Barrie was someone they passed up on.

After a rough go in Nashville and not much interest in the open market, Barrie wanted to come back to the team this season. Instead, the Oilers shunned the defenseman, leaving him to sign a PTO with the Calgary Flames. He made their roster out of camp, and while he’s not an everyday NHL player, he’s found a role on a team that is 4-0-1 to start the 2024-25 campaign.

He’s played two games for the Flames. He’s averaging 16:21 per game and is an even plus/minus for the club.

Why Should the Oilers Have Signed Barrie?

The early power play struggles in Edmonton indicate the Oilers might have been wise to bring in a second offensive defenseman who can quarterback the man advantage. Evan Bouchard is struggling to hold the line, make plays, and move the puck effectively. He likely works his way out of it, but Barrie, who is intimately familiar with the Oilers’ system, could have plugged in seamlessly.

Tyson Barrie to the Oilers on a PTO?

Barrie wouldn’t have required a one-way contract. It would have been under $1 million to bring him in, and he would have arguably been a better fit on the right side than what the Oilers are trying to muster up with a combination of Troy Stecher, Travis Dermott, and Ty Emberson. And, should one of those players take a step forward, Barrie could have been demoted or placed on waivers once the Oilers got things back on track.

Barrie isn’t the player he once was, but he had a few great seasons with the Oilers. One could argue he would have been more productive in Edmonton than anywhere else.

