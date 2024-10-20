Former Oilers and Ugly Stat from Past Six Drafts Has Team Singing the Blues

The Edmonton Oilers’ early struggles this season can be attributed to more than just a slow start. The stars aren’t pulling their weight and the goaltending hasn’t been up to snuff, but a significant factor is the lack of scoring contributions from recent draft picks.
Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal points out a harsh reality for the team: “The Oilers are not getting contributions to their NHL roster right now from any Edmonton draft pick from the past six years. Six!”
This is a glaring issue for a team built around superstar talent like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who desperately need more support. Recent Oilers draft picks, such as Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg (who scored a beauty for the Blues on Saturday), showed flashes of potential, but their departures, alongside other speedy players like Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod, have left a noticeable void in Edmonton’s lineup.
The most recent draft pick to make an impact for the Oilers this season is Evan Bouchard, selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Stuart Skinner, drafted in 2017, also holds a spot on the current roster. These two, and top selections like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and others were too good to trade or lose in other ways. However, the Oilers have done a lousy job holding on to everyone else.
They lost Holloway and Broberg to offer sheets, Raphael Lavoie via waivers, didn’t retain Vincent Desharnais in free agency, and traded the others.
What Is the Result of All Of These Lost Draft Picks for the Oilers?
Leavins highlights that the Oilers look slower on the ice this season, and much of that can be traced to the loss of these players. Both Holloway and Broberg, while not fully established as top-tier players, were known for their speed, a critical asset in today’s NHL. McLeod was lightning quick.
What stings more for Oilers fans is seeing Holloway and Broberg thriving with other teams. Edmonton’s inability to retain and further develop its young talent, combined with missteps in handling contract negotiations, has cost the team dearly. That they aren’t getting help from any of the players chosen in the last six consecutive draft classes is a stark reminder of missed opportunities. And, when you have only a handful of star players who are making 30% of the salary cap, you need these young draft picks to contribute.
Next: Oilers Fall to Stars as Power Play Falters, Team Considering Changes
