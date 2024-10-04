Did the Oilers Miss An Opportunity to Bring Back Tyson Barrie?

With the news that defenseman Tyson Barrie has signed a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames, one has to wonder if Barrie’s former team should have given him a call before the contract was signed. Unless the Edmonton Oilers make a trade later in the season, the reality now is that Barrie isn’t coming back to the Oilers. Some fans will say that’s fine, and to their credit, Barrie isn’t what he once was. But, on a single-season contract of $1.25 million, he’s arguably a better option than what the Oilers have available.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal had confirmed in August that Barrie was interested if the Oilers had a spot for him. I wrote in a post:

Leavins stated, “I do firmly believe that where there is smoke there is fire on former Oiler Tyson Barrie potentially returning to Edmonton on a value contract.” He added that Barrie, who spends considerable time near where he is on the coast, loved his time with the Oilers and would be open to returning. “There is no secret that Barrie loved being an Oiler, never wanted to leave, and would certainly welcome an invitation back.”

The Oilers Have Walked Themselves Into a Tough Blue Line Situation

As is, the Oilers aren’t sure who is going to take regular reps on their right side. They’ve got Evan Bouchard who will play in the top pair and run the power play, but beyond that, all bets are off.

It was believed Ty Emberson would be the guy, but Edmonton’s choice to play Travis Dermott beside Darnell Nurse on Wednesday indicates the Oilers need to see more. Head coach Kris Knoblauch might be uncertain if Emberson’s 30 NHL games is enough to warrant giving him big minutes. Meanwhile, Dermott — who like Barrie is in camp on a PTO — has 329 regular season games on his NHL resume, along with 22 playoff contests.

Also on the roster is Troy Stecher, who the Oilers haven’t given much of a look to in the preseason.

And, of course, there is Josh Brown who hasn’t impressed, but the coaching staff seems to like him and he’s signed for three years.

What Tyson Barrie Brings and Could Have Brought to the Oilers

Barrie likely isn’t a to-pairing defenseman, but he once was. He knows how to play in an elevated role and had great chemistry with the Oilers when he was part of the team. Bouchard is now the power play whiz, but if he gets injured, Barrie can quarterback things. And, while Barrie is considered an offensive specialist, there were times his defense was better than some fans gave him credit for.

Tyson Barrie Darnell Nurse Oilers Flames

Most of all, he knows this team, what they are trying to accomplish and he would have taken on any role and given his best to be a part of the solution. This isn’t a player with expectations. He just wants to be productive. He’s only two seasons removed from a 43-point campaign and there’s a chance he’s got more to give than any of the No. 6 and 7 guys the Oilers have to rotate through until they can land an upgrade ahead of the trade deadline.

Barrie certainly wasn’t a perfect fit. That said, he knows Darnell Nurse and how to play with him, he knows the Oilers and what they need, and he knows where he would slot into their overall game plan this season. Until Thursday, he was available. Was this a missed opportunity?

