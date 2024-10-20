Kraken’s Stephenson Hypes Up Eberle with Familiar Title

In a recent interview with Sportsnet’s Scott Oake, Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson shared his thoughts on Jordan Eberle‘s thrilling overtime-winning goal against the Calgary Flames. Stephenson discussed Eberle’s game-winning moment and his own experience with scoring his first goal as a Kraken player.

Eberle isn’t unfamiliar with big goals. He talked about his legendary markers on After Hours on Saturday night, referencing some of the memorable markers he posted while playing with Team Canada. Specifically, the 2009 marker against Team Russia will go down as one of the biggest goals in Canadian World Juniors history.

Eberle’s OT Goal Won the Game in Overtime

Stephenson highlighted Eberle’s ability to perform in crucial moments, calling him “a big-game player.” Eberle’s overtime goal secured a victory for the Kraken and showed his skill in high-pressure situations. Stephenson noted that Eberle’s scoring is significant for the team, especially as they navigate through the whirlwind of a new season.

Reflecting on his performance, Stephenson mentioned how scoring his first point with the Kraken relieved some pressure off his shoulders. “Getting one at home here is another step,” he stated, indicating that every goal contributes to building momentum for the team. His opinion highlights the importance of individual accomplishments in fostering team chemistry and confidence.

Jordan Eberle praised by Stephenson for big OT goal with the Seattle Kraken

Stephenson Also Praises Goalie Joey Daccord

Stephenson also took a moment to commend goaltender Joey Daccord for his outstanding performance. He noted that Daccord and goalie Philipp Grubauer form a strong duo that gives the Kraken a chance to win each game. “It doesn’t matter who’s in for us; they’re going to give us a chance to win,” Stephenson remarked. The depth of talent in the Kraken’s net has helped the team.

In Saturday’s 2-1 OT win, Daccord stopped 22 of 23 shots to preserve his undefeated record this season. The 28-year-old goalie played a critical role in the tight game. He beat the previously unbeaten Flames. With just eight goals let in on 94 shots this season, Daccord’s strong play is helping the Kraken win during the early season.

The Bottom Line: A Solid Start for the Kraken

As the Kraken continue to establish their identity this season, Eberle’s leadership and scoring ability, combined with Stephenson’s growing role, signal a promising start for the team. The team looks solid on the net with a strong goalie partnership of Daccord and Grubauer.

Seattle appears to be building a competitive squad that could make waves. The key will be maintaining this momentum as they face the challenges ahead.

Related: 3 Names Playing a Key Role in the Flames’ Early Success