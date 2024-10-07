Sharangovich Injured, Honzek Makes Flames as Preseason Standout

As the NHL preseason ends, the Calgary Flames have good news and bad to start the season. The team had standout performances from unlikely heroes, but they also lost a key forward who is out week-to-week with an injury. Yegor Sharangovich is out, but three players forced GM Craig Conroy to take a longer look at each prospect’s work. Sam Honzek, Matt Coronato, and Devin Cooley all made a significant impact in the preseason. Have they played well enough to win a roster spot?

Sam Honzek Likely on Flames’ Opening Night Roster

Samuel Honzek has been one of the biggest surprises of the NHL this preseason. The 19-year-old rookie had a massive impact on the Calgary Flames throughout camp and may have won himself a roster spot.

Elliotte Friedman reported that following Jakob Pelletier‘s placement on waivers, it may be evident that Sam Honzek’s play has paid off. The forward had himself some standout games including a three-assist game against the rival Edmonton Oilers. He was very impactful on the forecheck by using his 6-foot-4 frame to win puck battles. His speed has shown that he is capable of keeping up at the NHL pace as he makes the jump from junior to pro. His acceleration and height proved to be an asset when he scored a highlight reel goal against the Seattle Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Samuel Honzek's certainly doing everything he can to make the @NHLFlames' opening night roster. ???? pic.twitter.com/ihaKvdsTNR — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2024

Scoring a shorthanded goal after flying by Vince Dunn is no easy feat. The youngster has shown impressive improvement over the last year as his 2023-24 season had injury problems. Will he be a regular for the Flames in the 2024-25 season?

Matt Coronato

Matt Coronato has once again demonstrated his ability to produce at the NHL level, raising the question of whether he can achieve greater consistency in the 2024-25 season. Flames fans witnessed Coronato shine during last year’s preseason, but he struggled to secure a steady spot in the regular lineup. He spent much of the season alternating between the NHL and AHL, where he excelled with 42 points in 41 games, helping the Calgary Wranglers reach the playoffs.

In contrast, his NHL performance fell short, yielding just nine points in 34 games. Now, at 21 years old, Coronato appears eager to earn a place on the NHL roster. His standout moments last season included a two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers and a three-point performance against the Seattle Kraken. With noticeable improvements in his edgework and skating over the offseason, Coronato is ready to put everything together and make a significant impact.

Devin Cooley

All three players may have had their best game on September 23rd against the Edmonton Oilers. Devin Cooley made an outstanding 44 saves in this performance. Time and time again Cooley made miraculous saves. Even though he only has six games of NHL experience, Cooley proved that he indeed “does not suck”.

Cooley stated in an interview afterward that there are multiple good goalies in the Flames organization. Competition for starts is at an all-time high in Calgary as previous starter Jacob Markstrom was traded in the offseason. Will we see any starts for Cooley with the Calgary Flames? He was sent down to the AHL, but in my opinion, he has earned some NHL time in the 2024-25 season.

Have any of these unlikely heroes earned an NHL role? The Calgary Flames season begins Wednesday, October 9th against the Vancouver Canucks.

Yegor Sharangovich injured, Sam Honzek makes Flames opening night roster

Yegor Sharangovich Injured for Flames

The Calgary Flames received disappointing news at the start of the 2024-25 season, as forward Yegor Sharangovich has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, now classified as week-to-week.

This injury likely occurred during Friday’s game when Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov fell awkwardly onto Sharangovich’s leg. His absence will have a significant impact on the team, especially for Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko, who will now be without their dependable shooter.

