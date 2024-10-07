Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Murray, Rifai, Robertson & Savard

With the Toronto Maple Leafs’ final roster looming, key moves and developments shape the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. Here are three important updates that Maple Leafs fans should be aware of:
Quick Hit One: Matt Murray and Marshall Rifai Placed on Waivers
As the deadline for final rosters approaches, the Maple Leafs have placed goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Marshall Rifai on waivers. After recovering from bilateral hip surgery, Murray was placed on waivers to help the team become salary-cap compliant. His future with the team remains uncertain, but with Dennis Hildeby in the wings, the team has some flexibility in case he’s claimed.
On the other hand, Rifai had a solid preseason, but the depth on defense makes him expendable. Both moves were necessary as the Leafs look to finalize their roster before the Monday deadline.
Quick Hit Two: Nick Robertson’s Preseason Surge
Nick Robertson has been on fire during the preseason, scoring five goals and impressing his teammates with his hard work and refined approach. After a stormy offseason that included a trade request, Robertson put his distractions aside and showed why he deserves a roster spot. His likely position will be on the third line, possibly alongside Pontus Holmberg and Max Pacioretty.
Robertson’s renewed focus and commitment have caught the attention of captain Auston Matthews, who praised Robertson’s work ethic and his improved mentality.
Quick Hit Three: Marc Savard’s Power Play Mission Is Being Successful
New Maple Leafs assistant coach Marc Savard has a significant task: reviving Toronto’s power play. Last season, the Maple Leafs power play ranked seventh at 24%. However, a dismal 1-for-21 showing in the playoffs contributed to their early exit.
Savard was an NHL power-play specialist during his career. He’s now tasked with getting the Maple Leafs’ top unit—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly—back to being one of the league’s best. Early signs suggest that he’s focusing on refining instincts rather than overhauling the system, which could make all the difference in crucial situations.
The Bottom Line on Sunday Night for the Maple Leafs
Murray and Rifai are on waivers, and we don’t know if they will be plucked. Robertson has successfully made his case for a roster spot. Finally, the team’s power play seems to be working well.
As a result, the Maple Leafs are actively shaping their roster and strategy for the upcoming season. What final moves will they make as they prepare for their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens?
Maple Leafs fans should be excited about this season. That said, some critical decisions remain. We’ll find out more about those tomorrow.
