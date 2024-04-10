McDavid a Game-Time Decision for Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor says that Connor McDavid will not play Wednesday night for the Edmonton Oilers. But, Tom Gazzola reports that McDavid hasn’t officially been ruled out for the game tonight and will be a game-time decision. McDavid skated on his own this morning.

Connor McDavid skated this morning, according to Kris Knoblauch.



Says he doesn’t want McDavid to rush things but will leave it up to his player to decide if his body is good to go for tonight. Says McDavid will be a game time decision. — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) April 10, 2024

Knobluach says he doesn’t want McDavid to rush things but will leave it up to his captain to decide if he feels good enough to go for tonight. While an important matchup, this is not a critical game against the Vegas Golden Knights. If the Oilers win Edmonton makes it impossible for Vegas to catch them in standings. The Oilers have also already locked in a playoff spot.

This setback marks McDavid’s second consecutive day absent from practice and now a choice by the player and the team to be cautious and not rush him back when rest might be the best medicine.

McDavid’s Status Remains Day-to-Day

Knoblauch emphasized that McDavid’s status remains day-to-day, and the decision to play will ultimately rest with the player himself. Fortunately, this injury is not related to the issue that sidelined him for two games earlier in the season. The team’s focus is on ensuring McDavid’s full recovery for the upcoming playoffs, prioritizing his health over immediate game participation.

Despite McDavid’s absence, the Oilers remain in a comfortable position in the Pacific Division standings, holding second place with a six-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings. However, the team still has an outside chance of surpassing the Vancouver Canucks. Without their star player, going 6-0 becomes a challenge.

