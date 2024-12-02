Oilers Solving Penalty Kill Problems: What Changed?

The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to experience smoother experience after significant turbulence early on this season. A team fresh off a Game 7 Stanley Cup Final appearance, they have faced offensive struggles and difficulties keeping pucks out of the net, particularly on the penalty kill. Their poor performance in shorthanded situations has been a major factor in the team’s sluggish start to the season. Fortunately, as the NHL enters its third month, many of the challenges that plagued the Oilers early on are beginning to subside.
Heading into the season, the Oilers penalty kill was coming off a dominant performance in the postseason that saw the Oilers maintain a 94% success rate. Many expected the Oilers to return to their postseason heights, which simply did not happen. 14 games into the season, the Oilers sat with a 59.5% penalty kill success rate. Along with it being one of the lowest success rates in the league at the time, it happened to be one of the worst success rates through the first 14 games in NHL history.
Related: Oilers’ New Blue-Liner Brings Unexpected Physical Edge
Taking this stat personally, the Oilers responded, successfully killing off 17 penalties in a row. Unfortunately, Nikolai Kovalenko‘s power-play goal in the Oilers’ most recent matchup against the Colorado Avalanche ended the impressive streak. Still, it was markedly improved, even though they allowed a goal against. Remarkably, in the last ten games, the Oilers have recorded a 91.6% success rate, killing off 22 out of the last 24 penalties. Thanks to this stretch of elevated play, the Oilers have upped their penalty kill average to a 72.1% success rate on the season. That’s a nearly 15% jump in only ten games.
What is Behind the Oilers’ Recent Penalty Kill Success?
Several factors have contributed to the Oilers’ improved play, but a major one is the growing chemistry within the penalty-killing unit. During the offseason, the team lost key penalty-killing personnel and brought in new faces, leading to early miscommunications on the ice. However, adjustments such as splitting Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark into separate penalty-killing units have allowed for better cohesion. This change has resulted in a more fluid and efficient penalty kill with fewer mistakes.
Additionally, Ty Emberson, a key penalty-killing defenseman, has started to find his footing in the NHL. His steady development has provided a much-needed boost of confidence to the entire unit, helping them operate with greater precision and effectiveness.
While the penalty kill is still a work in progress, its recent upward trend suggests that the Oilers are finding success and building confidence in this crucial part of the game. The Oilers are well aware of the importance of an impenetrable penalty kill. After all, their dominance on the penalty kill during the playoffs was one of, if not the biggest, reason the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers look to continue to elevate their penalty-killing unit to replicate their playoff dominance.
Next: Are the Winnipeg Jets Falling Back to Earth After a Great Start?
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 43 minutes ago
Insider Says Flames Almost Sent Summer Offer Sheets to Two Oilers
According to insider Jeff Marek, the Calgary Flames were close to doing what St....
-
Featured/ 6 hours ago
Are the Winnipeg Jets Falling Back to Earth After Great Start?
The Winnipeg Jets had an strong start to the season. However, they've lost four...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
NHL Tampering Crackdown Could Pose Stumbling Block for Oilers
How does the NHL’s tampering crackdown affect the Oilers, whose GM says agents are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
Kuzmenko’s History Hints Bold Move by Flames Might Backfire
The Calgary Flames might want to consider a healthy scratch for Andrei Kuzmenko, but...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Patrick Kane Nearing Return, Red Wings Confirm Positive Trend
According to a report from Red Wings broadcast reporter Daniella Bruce, Detroit forward Patrick...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Marchand Trade Talk: No One “…Thought This is Where They’d Be At”
NHL insider Chris Johnston writes that Brad Marchand trade talk is out there because...
-
Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend
Jeff Marek spoke about how hard it might have been for J.T. Miller to...
-
Maple Leafs Get Positive Update on Key Defenseman’s Injury
In the Toronto Maple Leafs win last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jake...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Stuart Skinner Gave Team Canada Something to Think About
It might be too late for Stuart Skinner to make the 4 Nations Face-Off...
-
NHL Lists Tampering Penalties, Sends Huge Warning to Teams
The NHL has sent out another warning to players and teams to let them...