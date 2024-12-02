Are the Winnipeg Jets Falling Back to Earth After Great Start?

The Winnipeg Jets’ road trip came to a disappointing end on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and with it, their struggles seem to have extended beyond the trip. Despite a solid start to the season, the Jets have lost four of their last five games. Is the team returning to earth after a promising start?

Jets Struggling to Maintain Momentum After Solid Start

Connor Hellebuyck was the losing goalie, but he still leads the NHL with 15 wins. On Sunday, the Jets struggled to contain the Stars’ offense, particularly in the game’s later stages. This loss capped a season-long, 10-day, 5,000-mile road trip for the Jets that saw them go just 2-4-0, with the lack of momentum weighing heavily on their overall performance.

Adam Lowry’s goal was a bright spot for the Jets, but the team couldn’t find a way to keep pace with the Stars. The Jets were without forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who missed his first game of the season with an upper-body injury, further depleting an already thin roster.

Although Hellebuyck has been a key for the Jets, providing the team with stability in goal, he hasn’t been able to single-handedly keep the team competitive during this stretch of poor play. The Jets have allowed three or more goals in four of their last five games, indicating potential defensive issues. Although Hellebuyck still posts strong numbers, his once-miraculous saves seem less frequent.

What’s Behind the Jets’ Slide?

The point is that the Jets’ recent struggles are not due to poor goaltending. The team’s offense has been inconsistent. The Jets have only scored three goals in their last two games and have lacked sustained pressure. The absence of Ehlers hurt. Still, even when the top players like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor are involved, the team isn’t capitalizing on their chances like they did earlier in the season. The Jets’ power play remains an area of concern, ranking near the bottom of the league in efficiency. That limits the team’s ability to convert their chances.

Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets’ recent losses combined defensive breakdowns and a lack of finish. Add to that the demanding schedule and mounting injuries, and it’s clear that the team is struggling to find its rhythm. The Jets must regroup quickly to pull themselves out of this slump.

What Can the Jets Do to Get Back on Track?

The Jets will need more from their star players, including Scheifele and Connor, to turn things around. The offensive spark has been missing. They’ll also need to shore up their defensive zone play, where turnovers and breakdowns have been more frequent. With Hellebuyck still playing at an elite level, the Jets need to give him more support and find ways to close out games without leaving him out to dry.

With their first home game since Nov. 19 coming up on Tuesday against St. Louis, the Jets have a chance to reset and get back on track. However, their performance over the next few games will be crucial to maintaining their standing in the competitive Central Division. If they can return to their earlier form, they could be a team to watch again. But if the current trend continues, they might need more than good goaltending to get out of this funk.

Related: Winnipeg Jets Prove They’re the Class of the NHL