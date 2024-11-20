Oilers’ New Blue-Liner Brings Unexpected Physical Edge

After a rocky start to the season, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson is beginning to establish himself in the NHL, especially with his physical style of play. The Oilers took a gamble by acquiring the relatively inexperienced blueliner—who had just 30 NHL games under his belt—in an offseason trade that sent Cody Ceci and a third-round pick to the San Jose Sharks. Despite dealing with a rotating cast of defense partners, Emberson has steadily gained confidence, using his physicality to make a noticeable impact on the ice.

Emberson had big stakes to fill in Vincent Desharnais (literally), Philip Broberg, and Ceci early in the season. Fortunately, Emberson is finding his game, developing into a tight-checking, hard-hitting defensive force.

Ty Emberson Oilers

Emberson Is Third on the Oilers in Hits

Over the past few weeks, Emberson has been playing with noticeable confidence, thanks in part to his growing comfort level as he approaches 50 career NHL games. However, much of his success can be attributed to his physical play. Ranking third on the Oilers in hits this season with 32, Emberson has been using his physicality to shut down opposing players in the defensive zone. Whether it’s pinning opponents along the boards or knocking them off the puck, he makes it difficult for the opposition to maintain possession. His improved play hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Mark Spector tweeting, “This is a good sign for a young player. It takes confidence to play physical.”

While Emberson’s journey with the Oilers hasn’t been flawless, he has carved out a role for himself, emerging as a dependable defenseman. Despite the progress he’s made, there’s still plenty of room for growth. At his young age, he has significant potential for further development, and his ability to play a physical, confident game is a promising sign. By leveraging his physicality, Emberson not only disrupts opponents but also builds his own confidence, which is crucial to his continued improvement. As he refines his skills, the young blueliner aims to maintain his physical edge while evolving into a reliable presence on the Oilers’ defense.

Next: How Will Kapanen Best Fit with the Oilers?: Could He Find Success?