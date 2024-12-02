Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Fined for Rare NHL Rule Violation

Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has been fined $2,000 by the NHL under Rule 64, which addresses diving and embellishment. The league announced this penalty as part of its ongoing effort to discourage behavior intended to draw penalties through exaggerated or theatrical actions.

Skinner’s fine follows two incidents that caught the attention of NHL Hockey Operations. The first, during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 22, resulted in a warning. The second, during a November 23 game against the New York Rangers, triggered the fine. This marks a rare instance where a player faces supplementary discipline for this type of rule violation.

The NHL released footage of Jeff Skinner’s alleged dive against the Rangers, which occurred during the second period. Battling for the puck along the half-boards, Skinner fell after contact with New York defenseman K’Andre Miller.

It’s also intriguing that Skinner is the only player (at least of note) who has been fined under this rule in ages.

Rule 64 includes a tiered system of penalties for diving, affecting both players and head coaches. After warnings, players are fined incrementally for repeat violations. If that doesn’t stop the player, teams also face scrutiny, as four infractions within a club can lead to fines for the head coach.

The league’s Hockey Operations Department reviews game footage to identify potential infractions. These citations are issued only after thorough internal deliberations to ensure the violation merits sanctioning.

While Skinner’s fine is minor compared to other disciplinary measures in the NHL, it’s potentially something the Oilers are going to have to monitor. Skinner is effectively on their radar now and while the $2,000 penalty will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which supports players in need, each additional fine will be bigger.

This marks another challenge in Skinner’s tough debut season with the Oilers. Signed in the summer to add scoring depth, the 32-year-old has struggled, recording just four goals and eight points in 24 games. Already seemingly in the doghouse with the coach, this can’t help his cause, even if the Oilers believe the NHL is being unnecessarily harsh.

