Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Not Demoting Nugent-Hopkins, But Coach Sends Clear Warning
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line versus the Devils, but he has been warned to start producing.
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line going into their matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. However, this may be one of the veteran forward’s last chances to make an impression before head coach Kris Knoblauch switches things up.
When asked how he would evaluate the top line of Connor McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman, Knoblauch wasn’t shy about pointing them out. “It’s nowhere near the same level as it was last year,” he said.
“And you know, we tried some things moving, you know, one guy or two new linemates around McDavid, and you know, nothing is really stuck. Nothing’s been better, so we’re hopeful that they can capture the magic that they had last year… It just hasn’t been what’s expected.”
He believes this trio can figure it out and be a dominant line. “Last year, they were probably the best line in the league.”
What About the Snakebitten Nugent-Hopkins?
When asked specifically about Nugent-Hopkins — who has only one goal in his last 15 games — Knoblauch said that Nuge had a couple opportunities versus Buffalo, but there is an expectation that he start to produce. He knows that he is against tougher matchups, but, “you expect your top players to be your best players.”
“That’s what I expect of him because that’s what I think of him.” Knoblauch admitted that Nugent-Hopkins needs to start stepping up and producing. If he doesn’t, it will only be a matter of time before he’s no longer on that top line playing with the team’s other elite talent.
Nugent-Hopkins has seen a serious fall from grace since he potted a 104-point season with the Oilers. He is still a useful player on a fairly team-friendly contract, but his pace this season (50 points and 20 goals) is not enough if the Oilers want to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
“It’s easier said than done; you can get frustrated at times,” Nugent-Hopkins said about trying not to get frustrated with his play and level of production. He knows the team is counting on him. “When I have three really good opportunities and they don’t go in, I’m more frustrated because that could be the difference in a game,” Nugent-Hopkins added.
He’ll get at least one more opportunity to start finishing his chances.
Oilers Giving Looks to Other Players vs. Devils
Jeff Skinner is projected to be on the second line against the Devils on Thursday night. He’ll skate with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson. Mattias Janmark is also out. He’s not played well of late, and it appears he’s the scratch.
It was also learned that Mattias Ekholm will not join the Oilers on this current road trip and that John Klingberg will remain out. Troy Stecher will be in the top four.
As for the Devils, they will be without Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Jonas Siegenthaler. All are out with long-term injuries and will miss the remainder of the season.
